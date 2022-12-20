Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers: Everything you need to know for the Week 16 game

The Washington Commanders had control of a playoff run heading back home to FedEx Field for a rematch game in primetime. Washington fell short, and dropped to 7-6-1, and the 7th seed in the playoffs. They have three games left in the season, and that starts with a trip to California to face Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.
Filed under:
- Stream
2 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Dec 19, 2022, 10:34am EST
Dec 19, 2022, 10:34am EST
-
-
December 19
Commanders Wild Card Watch - Week 16 NFC Playoff Projections
Hogs Haven looks at playoff seeding possibilities for the NFC and for the Commanders in particular with a focus on tie-breaking scenarios