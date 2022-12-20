 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Football Team v San Francisco 49ers

Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers: Everything you need to know for the Week 16 game

Washington goes on the road to face the 49ers on Christmas Eve

Contributors: Scott Jennings and Bill-in-Bangkok
The Washington Commanders had control of a playoff run heading back home to FedEx Field for a rematch game in primetime. Washington fell short, and dropped to 7-6-1, and the 7th seed in the playoffs. They have three games left in the season, and that starts with a trip to California to face Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.

