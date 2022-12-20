Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers Tuesday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders returned to the practice field(in the bubble) today for a walkthrough during their short week. Washington at home to the Giants on Sunday Night Football, and now much prepare to travel to California for a Saturday afternoon game against the San Francisco 49ers. The team did not hold a normal practice so today’s injury report is estimated, and a lot smaller than last week’s bloated list.

There is only one new name on today’s injury report, Kam Curl is listed with an ankle injury. We’ll have to wait until tomorrow’s full practice to get a better idea of the severity of the injury. Saahdiq Charles remains in the concussion protocol to start off the short week, and will need to be cleared soon to travel to the game.

DNP

G Saahdiq Charles - Reported concussion symptoms during practice last week, and missed Sunday night’s game.

Limited

S Kam Curl - Shows up on the estimated injury report with an ankle injury

RB Antonio Gibson - Continues to be listed with a foot injury, but has been playing every week.

G Andrew Norwell - Was listed with a shoulder injury last week and played every snap.

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Missed three games with a mid-ankle sprain. Ron Rivera said he was moving around good today, but needs to pass certain tests to be cleared to return. He says he’s playing on Saturday.

Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) says he'll be available for Saturday's game at San Francisco. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 20, 2022

DE Chase Young - Young spends another week in practice before a potential return to the field.

Full

RB Brian Robinson - Full go today, was listed with a quad injury last week.

Not listed

OL Sam Cosmi - Was cleared to play after injury his ankle during the first Giants game, but didn’t play a snap on Sunday night. Rivera said he will get worked back in soon.

LB Jamin Davis - Tore a ligament in his thumb on November 6th against the Vikings. Played 100% of the snaps this week after getting surgery two weeks ago.

G Trai Turner - Played 100% of the snaps at right guard after dealing with knee and ankle injuries over the last few weeks.

WR Dax Milne - Milne returned this week after missing the last two games with a foot injury.

WR Cam Sims - No injury designation for the back injury he’s been listed with.

TE Curtis Hodges - The UDFA TE was designated to return from IR(thigh), opening his 21-day window to practice with the team before they shut him down for the year or activate him to the 53-man roster.