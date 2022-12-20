Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Rivera will ‘think about’ QB change if offensive issues persist

“It is something, though, that obviously is talked about out there and it is something, to be quite frank, I do have to think about at some point,” he said. “But if we can get back on track and play the way that we’ve played and do things that we’ve done, then we’ll stick with where we are.”

Dan Snyder exploring possible Commanders sale: First round of bidding process closes at end of week

League sources have estimated the full franchise would sell between $5.5 and $6.5 billion, far eclipsing the previous NFL record set by the Walton-Penner group when it purchased the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion. Wise bidders would also need to have earmarked another $500 to $900 million to help fund a new stadium that would surely come following new ownership.

The Commanders went 1 for 3 in the red zone during Sunday night's crucial loss to the Giants.

The Commanders will stick with Taylor Heinicke, but Coach Ron Rivera says he needs more from everyone against the 49ers on Saturday.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has proposed spending $500,000 in 2024 to study a deal to build a Commanders stadium in Virginia.

The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff spot despite an ugly loss, and the New York Giants won a pivotal game against Washington.

