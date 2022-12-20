All aTwitter: 20 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Jay Gruden joined us on Grant & Danny today. He did not mince words on the illegal formation call against Terry McLaurin that proved costly against the Giants. Whoa. pic.twitter.com/zFnyQIHzNB— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 20, 2022
.@davidaldridgedc: "Ron, do you consider a QB change?"— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 19, 2022
Rivera: "No. The biggest thing more than anything else is sticking with Taylor and what we're trying to accomplish."
Rivera says they will stick with Taylor Heinicke but absolutely leaves the door open. Explicitly leaves the door open to a future change.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) December 19, 2022
He says that if Taylor can get back on track, there's no need but eventually could be necessary.
From the 5 to the 14 (the "low red zone"), Heinicke has completed 33 percent of his passes, by far the worst mark in the NFL. Since 2000, out of 752 qualified quarterbacks, Heinicke’s completion percentage there is tied for 727th. (via @Sam4TR) https://t.co/KunXA4S1bC— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) December 19, 2022
The chasm between Washington's passing in the high red zone (25 to 15) and inside the low red zone (14 to 1) is startling: https://t.co/Qtvk4A25AL pic.twitter.com/eSPz0cxL4B— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 19, 2022
Head Coach Ron Rivera sits down with @JPFinlayNBCS to discuss the Commanders' offense and his plans for the QB position.#TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/GiRh3Ti4hD— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) December 20, 2022
Ron: "we're in a very precarious situation right now...we gotta take them one at a time."— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) December 19, 2022
Says they need "all hands on deck" and that all injured players need to "do everything they can to get on the field."
I know many will criticize him because "he's celebrating after a loss."— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 20, 2022
But I don't. He's human. He left his JOB yesterday.
I'm just happy he's repping the city, and hanging with his teammates. Cole Turner, Cosmi and Tress Way. https://t.co/2b6LsF5SqO
With @NickiJhabvala trying to process a bad night for the Commanders. It was late. I think we made some sense. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/VmnfygT2RZ— John Keim (@john_keim) December 19, 2022
This quote from Big Blue View (Giants blog) is spot on.https://t.co/WunjtzDchz pic.twitter.com/q6jv6htric— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) December 19, 2022
"If you look at Brian Robinson's stat line to anyone that knows a little bit of football, you wonder why didn't the guy get the ball more?"@JPFinlayNBCS | #WASvsNYG pic.twitter.com/qRC7FGp429— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) December 19, 2022
Another problem for #Commanders last night as I tried to point out several times - the Curtis Samuel run attack was stuffed by #NYG from very first series & never got going. Three times in first two series. ST went back to it late. Didn't work.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 19, 2022
Brian Robinson got 4 carries in the second half of that game. Antonio Gibson had 1 second half carry.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 19, 2022
PFF's highest graded Commanders from last night's loss:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) December 19, 2022
- Bobby McCain: 87.3
- Danny Johnson: 82.6
- Montez Sweat: 81.9
- Jahan Dotson: 81.8
Every year Danny Johnson ends up playing meaningful snaps in December and every year he’s pretty solid— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) December 19, 2022
Ron Rivera When asked about getting Chase Young out there: (also note: Dr Andrews checked him out Sunday; told him his knee was good. Believe we’re looking at sink or swim time Saturday.). pic.twitter.com/r1nN5skrlO— John Keim (@john_keim) December 19, 2022
With the loss it seems likely the Commanders finish 4th in the NFC East. Right now that means next years schedule would include at Denver, at Atlanta and home against Chicago.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 19, 2022
NFC South team very much subject to change, of course.
One tiny silver lining: If these guys can make the playoffs (still a big if), they’ll almost certainly play Minnesota and not San Fran now. (The Giants will get the 49ers).— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 19, 2022
After 15 weeks, here’s the top 15 picks in the NFL draft pic.twitter.com/5x4rpSBqPz— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) December 20, 2022
There is a real chance the #Eagles start QB Gardner Minshew this weekend. MVP candidate Jalen Hurts’ status is in doubt because of a sprained throwing shoulder, per me, @TomPelissero and @MikeGarafolo. pic.twitter.com/vjtpGaqAK1— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2022
I understand that reporters have a job to do but at the same time this interaction felt really uncomfortable to watch.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 19, 2022
idk, maybe I’ve spent too much time on the other side now and gone soft but I would just let the guy go see his family and call it a day ♂️ https://t.co/jui2LSUOi4
Wow shots fired https://t.co/eiRjQGO8KR— Adam w/The Burgundy and Gold Report (@TheBandGreport) December 19, 2022
