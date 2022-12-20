What are the odds? Washington opens as road underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers

The Washington Commanders lost a must-win game against the New York Giants in primetime on Sunday night. They were coming off their bye and have been game planning for the Giants for three weeks due to a scheduling quirk that should have been a big advantage, especially for the rematch at home. Washington falls from the 6th to the 7th seed in the NFC playoffs and their odds of making the postseason took a massive hit.

Washington now has to prepare for the San Francisco 49ers on a short week and have to travel to California for a big NFC matchup. The 49ers are down to their 3rd string QB, Brock Purdy, but continue to win with big help from their stifling defense. The Commanders are road underdogs again and they open as 7 point dogs. DraftKings Sportsbook has the opening O/U at 39.5.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds:

Point spread: 49ers -7

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: 49ers -360, Commanders +295