Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Friday Injury Report: 3 players have been ruled out

The Washington Commanders held their final full practice of the week as they prepare to travel to New Jersey to face the Giants. Benjamin St-Juste returned to practice today, but only for light stretching and side field work. He will miss his second game in a row due to a foot sprain. Washington got some good news on Antonio Gibson. He has been dealing with a foot injury he suffered vs the Falcons last week, but was working in team drills today and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

OUT

G Trai Turner - Sam Cosmi will replace Turner at RG this week.

CB Benjamin St-Juste - He will miss a 2nd-straight game and get the bye week to recover from his mid-ankle sprain.

WR Dax Milne - Milne’s misses another game. Will Washington go with Alex Erickson or Jahan Dotson at punt returner this week?

Questionable

RB Antonio Gibson - Scott Turner seemed confident Gibson would play this week despite a foot injury keeping him out of practice most of the week.

DE Chase Young - Washington “ramped up” his participation in practice over the last two days. An illness kept him from returning last week, b

No injury designation

C Tyler Larsen - Washington’s starting center continues to be listed injuries every week, but has not missed a snap.

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas is playing through a rib injury, and will be available vs the Giants

QB Carson Wentz - Wentz came down with a non-COVID illness that has been affecting several Commanders players. Ron Rivera said the decision would be made about activating him today. Expect Wentz to remain on IR for another week.

G Wes Schweitzer - Designated to return on Wednesday, but has not been activated from IR. He has missed the last 9 games, and is getting his conditioning back to the NFL level.