Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young had a good day, and we’ll evaluate him on Sunday

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera and DL Coach Jeff Zgonina spoke to the media after today’s practice. Chase Young has been on the 53-man roster after being activated form injured reserve(ACL) 11 days ago. He was going to be evaluated before last week’s home game against the Falcons, but came down with an illness, as several other players have over the last few weeks. Rivera planned on ramping up his workload in practice over the last two days, and said that Young had a good day.

He will be evaluated again on Sunday morning before Washington makes a decision on getting the former Defensive Play of the Year back into an NFL for the first time in over a year. Coaches have been tempering expectations for his return, and have mentioned him being on a snap count. DC Jack Del Rio also wants him to focus on the team aspect of their defense, and help the defense continue what has helped them during their winning streaks this year.

Ron Rivera

Injury report:

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Friday Injury Report: 3 players have been ruled out https://t.co/bQ2DTJcwJ4 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 2, 2022

Chase Young:

Rivera on Chase Young: "He had a good day. We're going to evaluate him on Sunday." — John Keim (@john_keim) December 2, 2022

John Ridgeway:

Ron Rivera talking up John Ridgeway right now. Just noticed in this Ridgeway's NFL Draft profile: "Ridgeway is more wrestler..."



That suplex in Houston takes on a new meaning pic.twitter.com/MDEpTjHwUS — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 2, 2022

Montez Sweat:

Montez Sweat's "discipline," "understanding" and "patience" have all impressed Ron Rivera this season and Rivera believes that is something Ryan Kerrigan is really helping him with — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 2, 2022

Jeff Zgonina

Chase Young:

Commanders DL coach Jeff Zgonina on how Chase Young will fit in with Washington's top-notch front: "It's nothing new, it's just another tool." Zgonina understands that Young will have some rust to shake off but adds that Young's been in the room for months and knows how to fit in — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 2, 2022

Practice Updates

Benjamin St-Juste:

Carson Wentz:

Still no Carson with the other QBs pic.twitter.com/3oEBQHv6Rr — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 2, 2022

Injured players:

Not seeing Carson Wentz or Trai Turner at practice.



Benjamin St-Juste and Dax Milne on the side field. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 2, 2022

Antonio Gibson:

Gibson is participating in red zone routes too. Just had to sprint to snare one pass with outstretched hands and looked good https://t.co/jAoC9slNmp — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 2, 2022