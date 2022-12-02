 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young had a good day, and we’ll evaluate him on Sunday

Ron Rivera speaks to the media after today’s practice

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera and DL Coach Jeff Zgonina spoke to the media after today’s practice. Chase Young has been on the 53-man roster after being activated form injured reserve(ACL) 11 days ago. He was going to be evaluated before last week’s home game against the Falcons, but came down with an illness, as several other players have over the last few weeks. Rivera planned on ramping up his workload in practice over the last two days, and said that Young had a good day.

He will be evaluated again on Sunday morning before Washington makes a decision on getting the former Defensive Play of the Year back into an NFL for the first time in over a year. Coaches have been tempering expectations for his return, and have mentioned him being on a snap count. DC Jack Del Rio also wants him to focus on the team aspect of their defense, and help the defense continue what has helped them during their winning streaks this year.

Ron Rivera

Injury report:

Chase Young:

John Ridgeway:

Montez Sweat:

Jeff Zgonina

Chase Young:

Practice Updates

Benjamin St-Juste:

Carson Wentz:

Injured players:

Antonio Gibson:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...