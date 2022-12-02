All aTwitter: 2 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
The NFL announced today that Washington kicker Joey Slye has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November. Slye finished the month of November leading all NFC kickers in field goals made (10), total points (37) and field goal percentage (100.0).— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) December 1, 2022
It is the 2nd time in team history that two players won NFC Player of the Month honors in consecutive months, and 1st since LB Wilber Marshall captured NFC Defensive Player of the Month in Oct. and WR Gary Clark captured NFC Offensive Player of the Month in Nov of 1991.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) December 1, 2022
The Giants did not practice today so it’s an estimation of what would have happened. https://t.co/8n8cLXqHdF— John Keim (@john_keim) December 1, 2022
Also, QB Carson Wentz not out here because of an illness.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 1, 2022
A health update on St-Juste and Chase Young; why Cosmi might play guard; plus : it’s a big game so learn about the Giants. You might be more optimistic after hearing @JordanRaanan. Then again, the G-men have won for a reason. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/k1jhctvBE7— John Keim (@john_keim) December 1, 2022
Talking with former All Pro LB Jessie Armstead about Brian Robinson - "He runs like he's got anger problems"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 1, 2022
Highest graded rookie RB’s this season by PFF:— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 30, 2022
Brian Robinson Jr. 83.0
Dameon Pierce 79.4
Tyler Allgeier 76.4
Kenneth Walker 71.8
Rachaad White 69.9 pic.twitter.com/GbfFTAUvIk
With an emphasis on running the ball, the #Commanders have won six of their last seven— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 1, 2022
WAS HC @RiverboatRonHC explains how that was always the plan on offense and how Brian Robinson Jr. fully recovering from his gunshot injury has been a major factor@CoachWannstedt | #HTTC
.@94yne shares how he is honoring his mom on Sunday with his #MyCauseMyCleats— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 1, 2022
To help Daron support @ALKidneyFound and @LupusOrg ➡️ https://t.co/FC71EEH1MB pic.twitter.com/BiRJRjCIUe
RETWEET TO WIN @TheTerry_25’s signed cleats‼️‼️‼️‼️#ProBowlVote Terry McLaurin pic.twitter.com/4CxlpKxmdj— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 1, 2022
Taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your body. There’s no shame in struggling or needing a little help #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/SO46OGZp0m— Efe Obada (@EfeObadaUK) December 1, 2022
This weekend for the #nfl My Cause My Cleats, I will be supporting the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation which provides sports opportunities to underserved kids. @Nike #MyCauseMyCleats Bid here https://t.co/AOMZBPmC60 pic.twitter.com/1Kxbfq2YSw— Jennifer King (@JenniferKing5) November 30, 2022
.@JahanDotson shares why he is supporting the @AmericanCancer Society with his #MyCauseMyCleats— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 30, 2022
To going from where I’ve been the past four years to having my name even mentioned on a pro bowl ballot is a blessing in itself. DONT STOP BELIEVING IN YOU NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION‼️— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) December 2, 2022
WR Terry McLaurin has passed Hugh Taylor for 12th on the franchise's all-time receptions list.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 27, 2022
How good has the Washington Commanders defense been this season?— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) December 2, 2022
They have allowed fewer than 250 passing yards in 9 straight games.
In today's NFL, where it's a passing league, that's really impressive.
Going a little further into FO's playoff odds on the #Commanders-#NYGiants matchups.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 1, 2022
WAS wins both: WAS 96%, SEA 73%, NYG 16%, DET 10%
NYG wins both: NYG 97%, SEA 75%, DET 11%, WAS 11%
Split: SEA 71%, NYG 59%, WAS 55%, DET 12%#TogetherBlue #HTTC #Seahawks #OnePride
Free-agent center Matt Paradis has been fully cleared to return to football by renowned knee specialist Dr. Robert LaPrade, who did Paradis’ ACL reconstruction last year, per source. Teams already have expressed interest in Paradis, now the top center available.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2022
A.J. Epenesa with the sack pic.twitter.com/Wn4ty1edpL— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 2, 2022
This. Angle. pic.twitter.com/Rf9r6yZ4jQ— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 2, 2022
This hit led to an ejection.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 2, 2022
What are defenders supposed to do? pic.twitter.com/6b9Lv49BBK
Watch reverse angle at 12 second mark https://t.co/lhcpG4d7TM— Seth Hamilton (@SethHamilton92) December 2, 2022
The Bills have had a long touchdown called back, an interception overturned, are losing the turnover battle, and are leading by 17 with the ball and 12:10 left.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 2, 2022
The gap between these two teams doesn't seem small right now. https://t.co/tESF0bYGuw
“Throw the f——— ball, the running game sucks”— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) December 2, 2022
Mac Jones needs a new OC
pic.twitter.com/8DJq6WL1s1
The NFL today announced the NFL Contact Detection Challenge, a new innovation challenge to predict player injuries through machine learning and computer vision.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2022
The top finishers – who will be announced in March 2023 – will receive a total of $100,000 in prize money.
Players continue to speak up on the effects of slit turf fields to their bodies. Logan Thomas is the latest to continue pushing for #SaferFields. (via @washingtonpost) https://t.co/S8r0r6yz9Y pic.twitter.com/s75BHTsktl— NFLPA (@NFLPA) December 2, 2022
Police continue to wait outside Antonio Brown's house to arrest him. https://t.co/ZjpyyKxxxw— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 2, 2022
Still looking for "the one"...@ScottSAllen @dcsportsbog @john_keim pic.twitter.com/4E336Qrf1L— Marcus P. Hazelnut (@Hazelnut3000) December 1, 2022
A Gilbert Jersey? Props. (I think. Haha)— John Keim (@john_keim) December 1, 2022
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...