All aTwitter: 2 December 2022

The NFL announced today that Washington kicker Joey Slye has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November. Slye finished the month of November leading all NFC kickers in field goals made (10), total points (37) and field goal percentage (100.0). — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) December 1, 2022

It is the 2nd time in team history that two players won NFC Player of the Month honors in consecutive months, and 1st since LB Wilber Marshall captured NFC Defensive Player of the Month in Oct. and WR Gary Clark captured NFC Offensive Player of the Month in Nov of 1991. — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) December 1, 2022

The Giants did not practice today so it’s an estimation of what would have happened. https://t.co/8n8cLXqHdF — John Keim (@john_keim) December 1, 2022

Also, QB Carson Wentz not out here because of an illness. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 1, 2022

A health update on St-Juste and Chase Young; why Cosmi might play guard; plus : it’s a big game so learn about the Giants. You might be more optimistic after hearing ⁦@JordanRaanan⁩. Then again, the G-men have won for a reason. ⁦@ESPNRichmond⁩ https://t.co/k1jhctvBE7 — John Keim (@john_keim) December 1, 2022

Talking with former All Pro LB Jessie Armstead about Brian Robinson - "He runs like he's got anger problems" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 1, 2022

Highest graded rookie RB’s this season by PFF:



Brian Robinson Jr. 83.0

Dameon Pierce 79.4

Tyler Allgeier 76.4

Kenneth Walker 71.8

Rachaad White 69.9 pic.twitter.com/GbfFTAUvIk — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 30, 2022

With an emphasis on running the ball, the #Commanders have won six of their last seven



WAS HC @RiverboatRonHC explains how that was always the plan on offense and how Brian Robinson Jr. fully recovering from his gunshot injury has been a major factor@CoachWannstedt | #HTTC — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 1, 2022

Taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your body. There’s no shame in struggling or needing a little help #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/SO46OGZp0m — Efe Obada (@EfeObadaUK) December 1, 2022

This weekend for the #nfl My Cause My Cleats, I will be supporting the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation which provides sports opportunities to underserved kids. @Nike #MyCauseMyCleats Bid here https://t.co/AOMZBPmC60 pic.twitter.com/1Kxbfq2YSw — Jennifer King (@JenniferKing5) November 30, 2022

.@JahanDotson shares why he is supporting the @AmericanCancer Society with his #MyCauseMyCleats — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 30, 2022

To going from where I’ve been the past four years to having my name even mentioned on a pro bowl ballot is a blessing in itself. DONT STOP BELIEVING IN YOU NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION‼️ — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) December 2, 2022

WR Terry McLaurin has passed Hugh Taylor for 12th on the franchise's all-time receptions list. — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 27, 2022

How good has the Washington Commanders defense been this season?



They have allowed fewer than 250 passing yards in 9 straight games.



In today's NFL, where it's a passing league, that's really impressive. — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) December 2, 2022

Going a little further into FO's playoff odds on the #Commanders-#NYGiants matchups.



WAS wins both: WAS 96%, SEA 73%, NYG 16%, DET 10%

NYG wins both: NYG 97%, SEA 75%, DET 11%, WAS 11%

Split: SEA 71%, NYG 59%, WAS 55%, DET 12%#TogetherBlue #HTTC #Seahawks #OnePride — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 1, 2022

Free-agent center Matt Paradis has been fully cleared to return to football by renowned knee specialist Dr. Robert LaPrade, who did Paradis’ ACL reconstruction last year, per source. Teams already have expressed interest in Paradis, now the top center available. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2022

A.J. Epenesa with the sack pic.twitter.com/Wn4ty1edpL — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 2, 2022

This hit led to an ejection.

What are defenders supposed to do? pic.twitter.com/6b9Lv49BBK — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 2, 2022

Watch reverse angle at 12 second mark https://t.co/lhcpG4d7TM — Seth Hamilton (@SethHamilton92) December 2, 2022

The Bills have had a long touchdown called back, an interception overturned, are losing the turnover battle, and are leading by 17 with the ball and 12:10 left.



The gap between these two teams doesn't seem small right now. https://t.co/tESF0bYGuw — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 2, 2022

“Throw the f——— ball, the running game sucks”



Mac Jones needs a new OC

pic.twitter.com/8DJq6WL1s1 — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) December 2, 2022

The NFL today announced the NFL Contact Detection Challenge, a new innovation challenge to predict player injuries through machine learning and computer vision.



The top finishers – who will be announced in March 2023 – will receive a total of $100,000 in prize money. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2022

Players continue to speak up on the effects of slit turf fields to their bodies. Logan Thomas is the latest to continue pushing for #SaferFields. (via @washingtonpost) https://t.co/S8r0r6yz9Y pic.twitter.com/s75BHTsktl — NFLPA (@NFLPA) December 2, 2022

Police continue to wait outside Antonio Brown's house to arrest him. https://t.co/ZjpyyKxxxw — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 2, 2022

A Gilbert Jersey? Props. (I think. Haha) — John Keim (@john_keim) December 1, 2022

