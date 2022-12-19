Commanders Vs. Giants (Game Two) - Studs and Duds

To steal a line from one of my favorite holiday movies - “If this isn’t the biggest bag-over-the-head, punch-in-the-face I ever got!”

This team wants fans to come out and support them, but how about coming out of a bye and looking PREPARED!

“This is a full-blown, four-alarm holiday emergency here.”

What a complete embarrassment; from top to bottom - staff to players!

“How could things get any worse? Take a look around here. We’re at the threshold of hell.”

Anyways, on to the Studs and Duds of the game, followed by a quote from Christmas Vacation!

Studs:

Brian Robinson - BRob was running like a beast all evening. He had 12 carries for 89 yards and what SHOULD have been a touchdown, while chipping in a reception for 18 yards.

Jahan Dotson - The Rookie has really come on as of late. He caught four passes for 104 yards and a touchdown on the evening.

Great route by Dotson! Heinicke delivers a nice ball! pic.twitter.com/88JUYxRkGE — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 19, 2022

Tress Way - Yet again, this man in our MVP!

Duds:

Taylor Heinicke - Taylor Heinicke was responsible for two turnovers (one which was arguable the fault of the great Charles Leno), however he SHOULD have been picked in the endzone late in the game to end the contest; however, as always seems to be the case, the defender dropped the easy pick, giving us one more attempt at a score...which didn’t really matter anyways.

Wow - we caught a MASSIVE break here… pic.twitter.com/bFV89dT21W — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 19, 2022

Captain Check-Down yet again missed open guys, made poor reads on RPO’s and threw high and inaccurate. The results - just 12 points scored at home after a bye against a very average opponent, who by the way, we just played two weeks ago.

I’m sick if “the story”! I’m sick of the “moxy”! I’m sick of the constant QB carousel! I just want a true franchise signal caller who can put the team on its back and win us football games!

Charles Leno/Cornelius Lucas - THIS DUO NEEDS TO BE SHOWN THE DOOR! I’ve said all season that this line is a complete mess, and that are tackles are just as much to blame as poor interior play. Yet fans always jump to Leno’s defense saying he’s the LEAST of our problems... YEAH? May want to rethink that.

We already know Lucas is BAD. I Just need to reinforce that with this fan-base. By the way, it was his holding penalty that led to us being backed up and taking the sack/fumble/touchdown.

Leno absolutely ABUSED by a rookie ‍♂️ ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gncFRoORcN — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 19, 2022

Neither OT can block for s$^* pic.twitter.com/13qJFNv3R2 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 19, 2022

Logan Thomas - Aside from his poor blocking and penalties, Logan Thomas did nothing to make ANY sort of impact on this game. Although, it wasn’t all his fault, as he’s not 8’ tall.

Jon Bostic - Let me repeat this - this is what happens when you fail to address linebacker depth in the offseason! Bostic played quite a few defensive snaps, yet had just ONE tackle!...ONE!

This is what happens when Jon Bostic is one of your starting LB’s pic.twitter.com/n7wpuybkQE — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 19, 2022

Washington Coaches - Shame, SHAME on these “men” for not having this team prepared after a bye week, AT HOME, against the same damn opponent we just played two weeks ago in a much-needed division game! Nearly 400 yards of offense (much of it in the second half when playing from behind), and all we can muster is 12 points!

Ron, and his decision-making, is horrible. Turner’s run call to Curtis Samuel on a third and three was egregious. Del Rio sitting back and not bringing pressure all evening against Jones is a fireable offense.

You all wonder who I am so critical of Rivera DESPITE this run we’ve been on lately. Well, THIS is why! It’s HIS offensive line. It’s HIS lack of depth at LB and CB,. It’s HIS QB decisions yet again... I could go on and on!

Referees - It was pretty clear, especially seeing how all the late money went to the Giants, that SOMEBODY was getting paid off to STEER this game in favor of one team. I get it; we had our chances and didn’t take advantage... but HOW do you not call pass interference on the play against Samuels in the endzone, YET YOU CALL ILLEGAL FORMATION AGAINST MCLAURIN ON THE ROBINSON TOUCHDOWN AND OFFENSIVE PASS INTERFERENCE EARLIER IN THE GAME ON THE TWO-POINT TRY!

I’ll jet leave this here for you all to watch...

Notes

- It was nice to see Dotson step up with Terry getting double-teamed most of the night; however, others need to step up too! Where was Antonio Gibson? Where were the tight ends? Can Dyami Brown ever do anything?

- Montez Sweat was the only Commander generating pressure all evening.

- Despite being double teamed most of the game, Jon Allen still made his presence felt with six tackles and 1 for a loss.

- I thought Bobby McCain played a really nice game from his slot corner position - especially in open-field tackling.

- Our linebacking corps needs two new faces come 2023! Shame on this staff!

- The constant pressure this offensive line allows on anything other than the quick passing game is astounding!

“Hey. If any of you are looking for any last-minute gift ideas for me, I have one. I’d like Dan Synder, our owner, right here tonight. I want him brought from his happy holiday slumber over there at ___________ with all the other rich people and I want him brought right here, with a big ribbon on his head, and I want to look him straight in the eye and I want to tell him what a cheap, lying, no-good, rotten, four-flushing, low-life, snake-licking, dirt-eating, inbred, overstuffed, ignorant, blood-sucking, dog-kissing, brainless, d***less, hopeless, heartless, fat-a**, bug-eyed, stiff-legged, spotty-lipped, worm-headed sack of monkey s*** he is. Hallelujah. Holy s***. Where’s the Tylenol?”