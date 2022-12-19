Ron Rivera post-game Presser: “We missed opportunities, and we can’t do that”

Ron Rivera was clearly upset after the game. He was indirectly critical of the officials, complaining that Terry McLaurin had checked with the official on the play where he was penalized. He stopped short of blaming the officials for the loss, however, saying, “We had our opportunities; we put ourselves down there. We missed opportunities, and we can’t do that. We talked about that when we were off last week – that the red zone was something we’ve got to be better at, and we didn’t do that. If we had done it, that last series doesn’t matter.”

He also addressed the two turnovers by Taylor Heinicke, saying that the team needed to protect the ball better, and talked about the field position battle using punter Tress Way. He said that they were nervous about Joey Slye’s ability to make field goals based on what they saw in warmups with the wind conditions.

The coach was complementary of the effort, particularly of the young players.

This was a disappointing loss, one in which the Commanders didn’t do enough on offense, defense or special teams to get the win. This will likely be a difficult week for Washington fans as the team prepares for a Saturday afternoon game against the 49ers on the west coast.

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media after the Week 15 game https://t.co/MNCpQxzeA8 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 19, 2022

"We had an opportunity to win, and I thought we did everything you're supposed to do"#WASvsNYG | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/CqArQXKVGr — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) December 19, 2022

Officiating

Ron Rivera: “Don’t ask me about the referees. I can’t answer that question.” — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 19, 2022

Rivera on the loss: “it’s disappointing as hell. It pisses me off more than anything.” — John Keim (@john_keim) December 19, 2022

Chase Young

Rivera said Chase Young saw Dr Andrews today. Said he checked out well. Said he believes Young will play this season. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 19, 2022

On Taylor Heincke

Rivera said on the sack-fumble that heinicke needs to get rid of the ball as soon as he hits his plant foot. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 19, 2022

Quarterback change?

Ron Rivera answers flatly that he didn't consider a QB change at halftime — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 19, 2022

Taylor Heinicke presser

LIVE: QB Taylor Heinicke speaks to the media after the Week 15 game https://t.co/frHO0ZoxkK — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 19, 2022

“Everyone is pissed”

Heinicke said everyone is pissed and they’re going to use this energy to get ready for the 49ers — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 19, 2022

McLaurin’s penalty

Listen to Terry McLaurin explain that he heard the official tell him he was good, then the official threw a flagged for illegal formation. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Rsvl6Cmcrh — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) December 19, 2022

Terry McLaurin said he asked the official if he was lined up ok. Said the official told him to move up. So he did. Looked at the official; McLaurin said he told him he was good. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 19, 2022

Terry McLaurin was seen pointing at the side official to make sure he was up at the line. McLaurin just told us in the locker room that he heard the official tell him he was good.



And then he was flagged for illegal formation. McLaurin still very frustrated. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 19, 2022

Taylor Heinicke is miffed at the penalty called against Terry McLaurin. “He gives the thumbs-up to Terry, what the f— is that?” he just said to himself at his locker.



Terry confirms that the ref OK’d his alignment before the snap. “I pride myself on paying attention to details” — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 19, 2022

The official story