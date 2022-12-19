All aTwitter: 19 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

"We had an opportunity to win, and I thought we did everything you're supposed to do"#WASvsNYG | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/CqArQXKVGr — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) December 19, 2022

The penalty on Terry McLaurin (on a play where the Commanders scored a one-yard TD) looked iffy. He pointed at the ref to say he was on the line. Need more info on that.



The PBU on the Heinicke 4th down pass to Samuel looked like pretty obvious pass interference. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 19, 2022

Listen to Terry McLaurin explain that he heard the official tell him he was good, then the official threw a flagged for illegal formation. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Rsvl6Cmcrh — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) December 19, 2022

If you look closely, the following exchange happened:



- Ref points and tells McLaurin to move up



- McLaurin acknowledges, moves up a little, and does a final check



- Ref responds with one word and then starts moving his hand to his flag, pulling immediately on hike



Yikes pic.twitter.com/Bc7Eyx5bTQ — Justin Herzig (@JustinHerzig) December 19, 2022

Terry McLaurey, the rules expert, just said it's an obvious defensive pass interference call that was missed. — Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) December 19, 2022

He held him the whole F’N play and they didn’t call that. This is why people say sports are rigged and they will call the calls for who they want to win it’s the WWE at the end of the day. pic.twitter.com/OGbG3iue7n — Zac (@DCzWall) December 19, 2022

If that's not pi then idk my own name — Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) December 19, 2022

That was some DPI right there on the Giants. — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 19, 2022

Two things can be true.



1. #Commanders' passing offense was very disappointing in both games against the Giants, especially the pass protection. That's on the offensive line, Taylor Heinicke & Scott Turner.



2. Officiating in each game was brutal & cost the #Commanders big time. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 19, 2022

