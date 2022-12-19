NFL 2022 Week 15: ‘Monday Night Football’ Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers picks

Week 15 of the 2022 season is almost complete, and the Washington Commanders finally had their bye week. The Washington Commanders lost to the New York Giants last night and are now once again looking for help to stay in the playoff hunt.
Tonight’s game is an NFC matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers. Both teams have had disappointing seasons and are riding out the final weeks before they can hit the reset button in the off-season.
Injury report:
Who: Los Angeles Rams (4-9) at Green Bay Packers (5-8)
Where: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI
When: December 19th, 2022, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Joe Buck(play-by-play)
Troy Aikman(analyst)
Lisa Salters (sideline)
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Packers -7 1/2, 39 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Packers 27 - Rams 17
SB Nation Blogs: Turf Show Times | Acme Packing Conpany
