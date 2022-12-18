Washington Injury Update: Chase Young not expected to play vs Giants after meeting with Ron Rivera

Chase Young tore his ACL while playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season on 11/14/21. He had surgery performed by Dr. James Andrews who used a graft from his left patellar tendon to reconstruct the ACL in his right knee. Young has been recovering and rehabilitating the injury ever since. He started the season on the Reserve/PUP list and was eventually activated from it on 11/21/21, one year and one week after his initial injury.

Fans are still waiting for his return to the field, and according to Ian Rapoport they will be waiting another week. Chase Young is not expected to play in tonight’s primetime game against the New York Giants. He reportedly met with Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera and they both agreed on the plan to continue keeping him sidelined until he is fully ready to play again. Rivera has said that he would likely be on a 12-16 play snap count when he returns, but that will have to wait another week. Rapoport left the option open that he could play in the final 3 weeks, but all that really means is that they are not shutting him down for the season...yet.

Washington’s DE depth was looking rough at the start of the week with both Montez Sweat and James Smith-Williams in the concussion protocol from injuries sustained in the first game against the Giants two weeks ago. Both starters cleared the protocol early in the practice week, and are good to go for tonight. Efe Obada suffered a finger injury during practice on Friday and was listed as questionable, but the team cleared his injury designation yesterday.

