NFL 2022 Sunday Night Football Week 15: Washington Commanders vs New York Giants 2nd Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened as 4 1/2-point home favorites against the New York Giants. That line has held steady all week, but the O/U went from 40 to 40 1/2. Vegas is keeping it pretty consistent from the score that ended their 1st game two weeks ago, a 20-20 tie.
Washington is coming off of their bye week, and will be getting a few players back that weren’t available two weeks ago. The Giants hosted the Philadelphia Eagles last week and got blown out 48-22. Both teams enter tonight’s game with a 7-5-1 record. Washington is currently the 6th seed in the NFC and the Giants are the 7th seed.
Injury Report
Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Friday Injury Report— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 16, 2022
One player ruled out for the rematch with the Giants. https://t.co/JkgGqheCv6
Matchup: New York Giants (7-5-1) @ Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 18th | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
RADIO:
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
New York: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 823
Washington: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 2225, Internet 831
National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -4 1/2, O/U 40 1/2
Prediction: Washington 23 - New York 20
Enemy Blog: Big Blue View
