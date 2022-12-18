All aTwitter: 18 December 2022 - Gameday Week 15 vs Giants

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
#Commanders pass-rusher Chase Young, listed as questionable, is not expected to make his season debut tonight, sources say. After a meeting with coach Ron Rivera, all parties are on the same page about the plan.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022
My story: https://t.co/tbVXpWtEq9
Having Obada available is big. Definite doubt that Chase Young will play so having Obada allows them to still have their full healthy group of DEs. https://t.co/bTsBC34LL8— John Keim (@john_keim) December 17, 2022
Prediction and keys to the Commanders-Giants game. What are some things they could do differently Sunday night? @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/aCOpduhyFq— John Keim (@john_keim) December 17, 2022
Washington has played in only seven prime-time games since 2020, when Ron Rivera took over as head coach.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 18, 2022
But it has a .714 win percentage in those games, the second-highest in the NFC in that span.https://t.co/buZnF3zFAN
Get ready to say goodbye to the ol girl pic.twitter.com/y2NfakDILS— TheHogSty (@TheHogSty) December 17, 2022
The NFC can be divided into roughly four tiers based solely on point differential. pic.twitter.com/Z5SspQOkXC— Lee Sharpe (@LeeSharpeNFL) December 18, 2022
The 2-point conversion is good pic.twitter.com/ZbTxMb5uD5— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 18, 2022
Josh knew pic.twitter.com/ppdTBNtTUz— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 18, 2022
This will be Indy’s seventh straight win over Minnesota, dating back to the game in 1997 that clinched the Peyton Manning pick. They’ll meet again in 2024.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 17, 2022
Kirk Cousins now has quarterbacked the greatest comeback win in Redskins history and the greatest comeback win in NFL history. #Commanders #INDvsMIN— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 17, 2022
One day Kirk Cousins will get some respect.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 17, 2022
He’s orchestrated the two largest comebacks of his time in the NFL. Seven game winning drives this year. Seven come from behind victories.
But get all your memes and tweets ready for the next time he loses.
Matt Ryan has now been on the losing end of:— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) December 17, 2022
--Largest blown lead in NFC Championship Game history.
--Largest blown lead in Super Bowl history.
--Largest blown lead in NFL history.
The Vikings are the 101st team since 1950 to begin a season with an 11-3 record.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 18, 2022
Here is how many points scored (X-Axis) and points allowed (Y-Axis) from each of those 101 teams. Can you spot Minnesota? pic.twitter.com/SxaQG8KlJM
Kirk Cousins had 20 incompletions and took 7 sacks today. That's the 60th time in NFL history a QB has hit those numbers in a game.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 18, 2022
According to @pfref, today was the first time it happened in a win.
The Colts scored 36 points and passed 33 times... in a losing effort.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 18, 2022
Indianapolis had won 82 straight games where the team's points > pass attempts, going back to 1999.
If Jim Irsay was mad about the end to last season … hooboy.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 17, 2022
Steve Smith just now on NFL Network: Jeff Saturday should be the first interim head coach to be fired.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 18, 2022
I’m old enough to remember when Carson Wentz was scapegoated for the Colts failures. That same team just blew a 33-0 halftime lead. Biggest in NFL history. Dysfunction doesn’t even begin to describe what’s going on in Indy.— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) December 17, 2022
In the aftermath of a tough week, there is this: #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray has a clean ACL tear. He'll have surgery soon to repair it along with stitching the meniscus, and he has a chance to be ready for the start of 2023.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022
My story on what's next: https://t.co/UEqhtPqh5E
As the firing season approaches, NFL officials informed the owners of the league’s 32 franchises that teams have spent $800 million on fired coaches and front-office executives over the past five years.https://t.co/T0LVWMWy2B— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2022
Aaron Rodgers expects his offense to know somewhere around 30 hand signals. Every Sat players are tested on them, but the tricky part is the signals aren't officially taught, there's no real record of them, & Rodgers often revives signal from yrs before. https://t.co/k4g4v7x1AW pic.twitter.com/kKwlFtQGxl— Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) December 16, 2022
After every @Commanders win, QB Taylor Heinicke gets a new pair of Jordans (@Jumpman23) in the colors of the team he just beat.@ByKimberleyA recently got an all-access look at Taylor’s collection— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 18, 2022
Sunday NFL Countdown | 10a ET | ESPN pic.twitter.com/IKSG8w7hMc
my man did college the right way pic.twitter.com/zxJc48o4i8— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 17, 2022
Dream delivery for any fast bowler and nightmare for the batsman. The art of swing #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/Q3idiRG8vU— Prem Mohanty ⚽️ (@philipbkk) December 18, 2022
