NFL Week 15: Late afternoon games open thread

The Washington Commanders tied the New York Giants 20-20 last week. They have a bye this week, so we get to relax and watch some football without worrying about Taylor Heinicke leading the team on a 4th quarter comeback. There are a lot of games today that Washington fans should be very interested in for the team’s playoff hopes. Follow along today, and enjoy the week off!

CBS

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 pm

Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 pm

FOX

New England Patriots @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm

Arizona Cardinals @ Denver Broncos, 4:05 pm

