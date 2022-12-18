 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Commanders vs. Giants: How to watch, game time, streaming, schedule and more

Primetime!

By Scott Jennings
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Washington Football Team at New York Giants Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders opened as 4 1/2-point home favorites against the New York Giants. That line has held steady all week, but the O/U went from 40 to 40 1/2. Vegas is keeping it pretty consistent from the score that ended their 1st game two weeks ago, a 20-20 tie.

Washington is coming off of their bye week, and will be getting a few players back that weren’t available two weeks ago. The Giants hosted the Philadelphia Eagles last week and got blown out 48-22. Both teams enter tonight’s game with a 7-5-1 record. Washington is currently the 6th seed in the NFC and the Giants are the 7th seed.

Injury Report

Matchup: New York Giants (7-5-1) @ Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 18th | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TELEVISION: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

RADIO:

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 99, XM/SXM 386, Internet 831

New York: Sirius 119, XM/SXM 231, Internet 823

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -4 1/2, O/U 40 1/2

Prediction: Washington 23 - New York 20

Enemy Blog: Big Blue View

Hogs Haven Media Information

Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11th vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00pm (FOX) W 28-22
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18th @ Detroit Lions 1:00pm (FOX) L 35-26
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm (FOX) L 24-8
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2nd @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00pm (FOX) L 25-10
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9th vs Tennessee Titans 1:00pm (CBS) L 21-17
  • Week 6: Thursday, October 13th @ Chicago Bears 8:20pm (Amazon Prime) W 12-7
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23rd vs Green Bay Packers 1:00pm (FOX) W 23-21
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30th @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm (FOX) W 17-16
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6th vs Minnesota Vikings 1:00pm (FOX) L 20-17
  • Week 10: Monday, November 14th @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm (ABC/ESPN) W 32-21
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20th @ Houston Texans 1:00pm (FOX) W 23-10
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27th vs Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm (FOX) W 19-13
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4th @ New York Giants T 20-20
  • Week 14: BYE
  • Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 17th/18th vs New York Giants
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24th @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm (CBS)
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1st vs Cleveland Browns 1:00pm (FOX)
  • Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, January 7th/8th vs Dallas Cowboys

In This Stream

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Round 2: Everything you need to know for the Week 15 rematch

View all 16 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...