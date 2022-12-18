Commanders vs. Giants: How to watch, game time, streaming, schedule and more

The Washington Commanders opened as 4 1/2-point home favorites against the New York Giants. That line has held steady all week, but the O/U went from 40 to 40 1/2. Vegas is keeping it pretty consistent from the score that ended their 1st game two weeks ago, a 20-20 tie.
Washington is coming off of their bye week, and will be getting a few players back that weren’t available two weeks ago. The Giants hosted the Philadelphia Eagles last week and got blown out 48-22. Both teams enter tonight’s game with a 7-5-1 record. Washington is currently the 6th seed in the NFC and the Giants are the 7th seed.
Injury Report
Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Friday Injury Report— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 16, 2022
One player ruled out for the rematch with the Giants. https://t.co/JkgGqheCv6
Matchup: New York Giants (7-5-1) @ Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 18th | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
RADIO:
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: Sirius 99, XM/SXM 386, Internet 831
New York: Sirius 119, XM/SXM 231, Internet 823
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -4 1/2, O/U 40 1/2
Prediction: Washington 23 - New York 20
Enemy Blog: Big Blue View
Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule
- Week 1: Sunday, September 11th vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00pm (FOX) W 28-22
- Week 2: Sunday, September 18th @ Detroit Lions 1:00pm (FOX) L 35-26
- Week 3: Sunday, September 25th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm (FOX) L 24-8
- Week 4: Sunday, October 2nd @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00pm (FOX) L 25-10
- Week 5: Sunday, October 9th vs Tennessee Titans 1:00pm (CBS) L 21-17
- Week 6: Thursday, October 13th @ Chicago Bears 8:20pm (Amazon Prime) W 12-7
- Week 7: Sunday, October 23rd vs Green Bay Packers 1:00pm (FOX) W 23-21
- Week 8: Sunday, October 30th @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm (FOX) W 17-16
- Week 9: Sunday, November 6th vs Minnesota Vikings 1:00pm (FOX) L 20-17
- Week 10: Monday, November 14th @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm (ABC/ESPN) W 32-21
- Week 11: Sunday, November 20th @ Houston Texans 1:00pm (FOX) W 23-10
- Week 12: Sunday, November 27th vs Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm (FOX) W 19-13
- Week 13: Sunday, December 4th @ New York Giants T 20-20
- Week 14: BYE
- Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 17th/18th vs New York Giants
- Week 16: Saturday, December 24th @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm (CBS)
- Week 17: Sunday, January 1st vs Cleveland Browns 1:00pm (FOX)
- Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, January 7th/8th vs Dallas Cowboys
