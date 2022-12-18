Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. One player was ruled out, backup guard Saahdiq Charles reported concussion symptoms during practice. They also listed four players as questionable [DE Efe Obada(finger), DE Chase Young(knee), WR Cam Sims(back), CB Benjamin St-Juste(ankle)]. G/C Wes Martin was elevated from the practice squad yesterday and Efe Obada’s injury designation was removed.

DE Chase Young was activated from the Reserve/PUP list 27 days ago, but will have to wait another week to make his season debut. He has battled sickness, caution for the turf at MetLife Stadium, and countless other reasons for not returning to the field. A report came out this morning that Young met with Head Coach Ron Rivera, and they decided he wasn’t playing tonight. Ian Rapoport left open the option that he could play in Washington’s last three games, but it would be on a pitch count when he plays.

Washington did not elevate WR Alex Erickson again due to Dax Milne being healthy and active after missing two games with a foot injury. They did elevate backup offensive lineman Wes Martin from the practice squad due to the Charles injury, and losing Tyler Larsen for the season which forces Wes Schweitzer to move over to center. The team does get Trai Turner back at RG today, and Sam Cosmi is also active after suffering an ankle injury while filling in for Turner two weeks ago. Cosmi will be available at both guard and tackle with Cornelius Lucas getting the start again at RT.

Washington Inactives

QB Sam Howell

DB Benjamin St-Juste

LB De’Jon Harris

OL Chris Paul

OL Saahdiq Charles

DE Chase Young

Giants Inactives