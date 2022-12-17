Washington Roster Moves: Wes Martin elevated from the practice squad; Efe Obada cleared to play

Wes Martin was the only player elevated from the Washington Commanders practice squad for tomorrow night’s game against the New York Giants. The offensive line continues to deal with injuries and depth was needed for this critical division game. Washington has lost their #1 and #2 centers for season, and are moving guard Wes Schweitzer over to be the starter. They still have Wes Martin, who filled in for Tyler Larsen when he dislocated his kneecap during the first Giants game two weeks ago. Martin has been practicing at both center and guard since returning to Washington. Backup guard Saahdiq Charles was the only player ruled out after suffering a concussion during practice this week.

Washington also changed the injury designation for DE Efe Obada from questionable to no designation. He injured his finger during Friday’s practice and had it looked at by trainers. Defensive end depth was looking questionable at the start of the week with both Montez Sweat and James Smith-Williams in the concussion protocol since the last Giants game. Both players were cleared early in the week and will be available to start. Everyone is still patiently waiting for the return of Chase Young. Washington’s DE group is healthy and will continue on without him until he makes his season debut.