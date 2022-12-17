All aTwitter: 17 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Notable for Sunday:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 17, 2022
*Terry McLaurin needs 55 rec. yards to reach 1,000. He'd be the first WAS WR since Henry Ellard ('94-96) to have 3 straight 1,000-yd seasons.
*Tress Way needs 108 punt yards to hit 30,000 in his career. He'd be the 6th active punter in the 30K club.
Additionally— T M (@reshmanuel) December 17, 2022
* 5 receptions gives Curtis Samuel 250 for his career
* 1 reception gives Logan Thomas 150 for his career
*1 rushing TD puts Antonio Gibson in the top 10 in franchise history
*1 sack moves Jon Allen past Andre Carter for 8th all time in franchises history
Saahdiq Charles (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants. Efe Obada (finger), Cam Sims (back), Benjamin St-Juste (ankle), Chase Young (knee) are questionable.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 16, 2022
Ron Rivera said with Chase Young, he's had a "good couple of days" but we're really at the same point as before: see how he feels tomorrow and Sunday.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 16, 2022
Ron Rivera said rookie OL Chris Paul is "someone who is going to make a mark. I say that because when you talk to some veteran defensive linemen, they talk about him being a guy that can lock you up. They told me unsolicited, 'Wow, coach, we have to keep an eye on this kid.'"— John Keim (@john_keim) December 16, 2022
* see bottom of list pic.twitter.com/9yukI89fHY— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 16, 2022
They definitely like him. Athletic; locks onto guys. Good camp. But was raw. Curious to see how he fares next summer.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 16, 2022
NFC East rivals #HTTC & #TogetherBlue fight for a potential playoff spot! WAS can expect to see man coverage again this week. @DariusJButler illustrates two man beating route concepts from the WAS offense that help their playmakers get into open space.@gregcosell|@PlaybooKFoley pic.twitter.com/FugzV36YPK— NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) December 17, 2022
The Washington Commanders have everything in front of them. They don't need "help". They're not "In the Hunt". This is it. This is the time.— Disco (@discoque5) December 16, 2022
For those that want to see Chase Young catch a one-handed pass, here you go pic.twitter.com/QF9r3pk2Vh— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 16, 2022
plz send this to your boss before you leave for the weekend pic.twitter.com/tNzG0McN78— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 16, 2022
Mayock on Heinicke: "The jury's still out" but says it is possible that he is in the 2nd tier of QB's in the #NFL— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 16, 2022
Says O-Line needs to be upgraded. https://t.co/5eNrg2o6Kb
Since we discussed on the pod, today I asked Ron Rivera if they've thought about using Taylor Heinicke AND Carson Wentz in the same game. After he gives me a playful stare...— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 16, 2022
"There has been, but when? That's the thing that we have to look at." https://t.co/HIHvVHrRgr
So what happens to all the fans that bought $100s even $1000s dollars of gear? Is the new owner going to reimburse? You can't change the name AGAIN (after one damn year) There is no way....I (for the most part) have gotten used to it & I love the gear https://t.co/NZRiw0MOx1— Chris (@CPark_1985) December 16, 2022
The same to what happened to the people who spent a 20X’s more on Redskins gear. Just keep wearing it. My question is, if you or whoever bought Football Team gear knowing the name would change then it seems you/they are ok with buying Belters gear anyway— Steve (@DC_STEVE) December 16, 2022
QOTD: What's one word that describes Charles Leno?#WPMOYChallenge @charleslenojr72 pic.twitter.com/zdYEWySXCC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 16, 2022
I can tell you one thing from my life, just don’t quit! pic.twitter.com/CFxtcI4uKX— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) December 17, 2022
Landon Collins revenge game. https://t.co/yK2vNAAQXP— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 16, 2022
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget earmarks $500,000 to study new Commanders stadiumhttps://t.co/fQjVlVuCMF— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 16, 2022
What "making sure you get fired" looks like. https://t.co/PzIdbJxlfX— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) December 16, 2022
The 7-6 Jets are now underdogs against the Lions. The Jets, Steelers, Bears, and Texans are the only teams this year to be underdogs in at least 12 of their first 14 games.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 16, 2022
The NFL owners meeting got testy Wednesday when EVP Troy Vincent referenced a slave auction when discussing the scouting combine and its upcoming adjustments.— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 15, 2022
Several team owners, including Jerry Jones, spoke up. Story on @CBSSports https://t.co/ryCZyFFZFI
The NFL announced that Kelly Clarkson will host this year’s NFL Honors on Thursday, February 9th at 9pm ET. She’s the first woman to ever host the show.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 16, 2022
Apple reportedly has bowed out of the Sunday Ticket bidding. The finalists reportedly are Amazon and Google. https://t.co/nxA987dL2n— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 17, 2022
