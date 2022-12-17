 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 15: Saturday Night Football Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

Let’s watch some more Saturday football!

By Scott Jennings
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Game 3 of the NFL’s Saturday tripleheader is another division matchup. This one is an AFC East game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. Both teams are still in the playoffs race, but the Bills in a clear lead for the division title. Miami won the Week 3 game 21-19.

Injury Report

Matchup: Miami Dolphins (8-5) @ Buffalo Bills (10-3)

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 17 | 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY

TELEVISION: CBS

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)

Mark Sanchez (color analyst)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Miami: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 226, Internet 819

Buffalo: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 225, Internet 803

National: Sirius 111, XM/SXM 228, Internet 969

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Bills -7, O/U 43 1/2

Prediction: Bills 23 - Dolphins 20

SB Nation Blogs: The Phinsider | Buffalo Rumblings

