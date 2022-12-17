NFL Week 15: Saturday Night Football Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

Game 3 of the NFL’s Saturday tripleheader is another division matchup. This one is an AFC East game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. Both teams are still in the playoffs race, but the Bills in a clear lead for the division title. Miami won the Week 3 game 21-19.
Injury Report
Matchup: Miami Dolphins (8-5) @ Buffalo Bills (10-3)
Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 17 | 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY
TELEVISION: CBS
Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)
Mark Sanchez (color analyst)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Miami: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 226, Internet 819
Buffalo: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 225, Internet 803
National: Sirius 111, XM/SXM 228, Internet 969
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Bills -7, O/U 43 1/2
Prediction: Bills 23 - Dolphins 20
SB Nation Blogs: The Phinsider | Buffalo Rumblings
