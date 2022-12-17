NFL Week 15: Saturday Late Afternoon Football Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns

Game 2 of the NFL’s Saturday tripleheader is an AFC North matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns. This is their second game this season, with the Ravens winning the first one 23-20. Both teams have gone through some changes since that October game. Deshaun Watson’s suspension ended three weeks ago, and he is 1-1 since taking over as the Browns starter. Baltimore also has a different starter since their first game. Lamar Jackson is still out with a knee injury, so Tyler Huntley gets the start in Cleveland. Washington fans will be very interested to see how Watson and the Browns play as they get ready to host them in Week 17.
Injury Report
Matchup: Baltimore Ravens (9-4) @ Cleveland Browns (5-8)
Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 17 | 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: First Energy Stadium | Cleveland, OH
TELEVISION: CBS
Rich Eisen (play-by-play)
Kurt Warner (color analyst)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Baltimore: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 226, Internet 802
Cleveland: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 225, Internet 807
National: Sirius 132, XM/SXM 227, Internet 968
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Paramount+, CBS
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Browns -2 1/2, O/U 38 1/2
Prediction: Ravens 23 - Browns 20
SB Nation Blogs: Baltimore Beatdown | Dawgs by Nature
