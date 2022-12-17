NFL Week 15: Saturday Afternoon Football Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings

The NFL’s first Saturday triple header of the season is here and it’s kicking off with a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings. Washington fans will be interested in what happens to Kirk Cousins and the Vikes in this matchup for potential NFC playoff seeding. Minnesota is currently the #2 seed, but could drop down to #3 with a few losses. If Washington makes the playoffs they will likely be the 6th or 7th seed and a game against the Vikings is the preferred first game by most people.
Injury Report
Matchup: Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) @ Minnesota Vikings (10-3)
Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 17 | 1 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, MN
TELEVISION: NFL Network
Noah Eagle (play-by-play)
Nate Burleson (color analyst)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Indianapolis: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 226, Internet 813
Minnesota: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 225, Internet 820
National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Paramount+, CBS
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Vikings -3 1/2, O/U 47 1/2
Prediction: Vikings 27 - Colts 20
