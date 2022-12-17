Week 15 NFL Picks: Hogs Haven writers make picks for every game

Hogs Haven staff will be making picks every week of the 2022-23 season, and we’ll be tracking every writer’s performance as we try to predict the future. SB Nation has partnered with Tallysight to make this easy for us to write, and easy for you to read and follow. We are also partnered with DraftKings Sportsbook to provide all the odds you’ll need to bet on games this season.

We started off Week 15 with a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks. This was a huge game for Washington fans. The Seahawks lost which puts more distance between them and the Commanders. We also got a good look at the Brock Purdy-led 49ers who will be Washington’s opponent next Saturday.

This week there are a few teams that everyone agrees will win on the moneyline. Hogs Haven writers all like the 49ers, Vikings, Saints, Cowboys, Chiefs, Eagles, Panthers, Bengals, and Commanders to win outright this week. The 49ers, Vikings, Panthers, and Bengals are this week’s unanimous picks to cover the spread.

Week 15 Picks

Moneyline Staff Rankings

Spread Staff Rankings

Over/Under Staff Rankings