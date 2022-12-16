Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Friday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders returned to the practice field today, and we’re getting a better idea of who will be available for their rematch with the New York Giants on Sunday night at FedEx Field. They ruled out backup guard Saahdiq Charles who reported concussion symptoms yesterday. This will likely lead the team to having Chris Paul active for only his second game this season. Ron Rivera was talking him up during today’s presser.

Four players were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Benjamin St-Juste missed the last two games with a mid-ankle sprain, but has been practicing all week. Rivera said “we’ll see” when asked about St-Juste playing, and said he would be a game-time decision.

The Chase Young situation doesn’t look much different that it did before the bye week. Rivera says the same things every week, and Young continues to be inactive on gamedays. Young had a good week, but we’ll wait to see how he handles things on the days leading up to the game. Do not expect Young to play, but if he does he will be on a very limited snap count.

WR Cam Sims has bee limited all week with a back injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday. DE Efe Obada injured his finger during today’s practice and was getting checked out by trainers. He is also questionable.

Trai Turner missed the first Giants game with knee and ankle injuries, but will be the starter at right guard for the rematch. He is only listed with a knee injury this week, but is good to go on Sunday.

Dax Milne also missed two games while dealing with a foot injury, but he looks poised to make his return to the field this week. Alex Erickson was elevated for both games to take over as the team’s punt returner. Erickson won’t get the callup this week.

Montez Sweat and James Smith-Williams both entered the concussion protocol after the last game, but have been cleared to practice and play this week.

Running backs Antonio Gibson(foot) and Brian Robinson(quad) were limited earlier in the week, but OC Scott Turner said this was from normal wear and tear at the position and he expects both of them to play when Washington hosts the Giants at FedEx Field on Sunday night.

Efe Obada left the practice field early today after trainers looked at his hand.https://t.co/bd34hHGrCj — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 16, 2022

OUT

G Saahdiq Charles - Washington’s perennial 3rd stringer has been ruled out after feeling concussion symptoms yesterday

Questionable

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Missed two games with a mid-ankle sprain, could return for a big primetime game on Sunday

WR Cam Sims - A back injury makes him questionable.

DE Chase Young - Young spends another week in practice before a potential return to the field.

DE Efe Obada - Had his hand checked after leaving the practice field today.

No Injury designation

DE Montez Sweat - Was in the concussion protocol after the Giants game, but is cleared for Sunday night.

DE James Smith-Williams - Also in the concussion protocol after the Giants game, and also cleared.

G Trai Turner - Missed the first Giants game due to knee/ankle injuries, but only listed with a knee injury this week. Turner is expected to start on Sunday night.

WR Dax Milne - Missed the last two games, but will return to the field this week.

OL Sam Cosmi - Started at guard before leaving with an ankle injury two weeks ago. Will likely return to right tackle with Trai Turner back at guard.

LB Jamin Davis - Tore a ligament in his thumb on November 6th against the Vikings. Played with a small sling until getting surgery last Monday.

RB Antonio Gibson - Dealing with a foot injury from last month., but Scott Turner seemed confident that he’s playing.

RB Brian Robinson - Shows up on the injury report with a quad injury. Scott Turner also thinks he is likely to play this week.

G Andrew Norwell - Was limited with a shoulder injury, but good to go for this week.