Ron Rivera Presser: “We’ll see” if Benjamin St-Juste makes his return against the Giants

Ron Rivera
Injury report:
Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Friday Injury Report— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) December 16, 2022
One player ruled out for the rematch with the Giants. https://t.co/JkgGqheCv6
Chase Young:
Ron Rivera said there's nothing different with Chase Young and he'll be evaluated on Sunday. "We're looking for that cut looseness and GO," and they'll look to see if he has that prior to the game, Rivera said.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 16, 2022
Ron Rivera said with Chase Young, he's had a "good couple of days" but we're really at the same point as before: see how he feels tomorrow and Sunday.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 16, 2022
Rookies:
Rivera really likes the Commander' rookie class. Mentioned how big Christian Holmes and Percy Butler have been as gunners, but also has high hopes for Chris Paul. Said other players have gone out of their way to praise him— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 16, 2022
Chris Paul:
Ron Rivera said rookie OL Chris Paul is "someone who is going to make a mark. I say that because when you talk to some veteran defensive linemen, they talk about him being a guy that can lock you up. They told me unsolicited, 'Wow, coach, we have to keep an eye on this kid.'"— John Keim (@john_keim) December 16, 2022
Leaders:
Asked about glue guys in the locker room, Ron Rivera identifies Terry McLaurin and Jon Allen (duh) as well as Jeremy Reaves ("talk about a guy who gets the message and shares the message"). Went on to tab Logan Thomas as another ("he's got that sage about him")— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 16, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste:
As for Benjamin St-Juste for Sunday, it's a "we'll see" situation, Ron Rivera said. The CB has been practicing all week but is listed as questionable. Game-time decision.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 16, 2022
Rivera said Trai Turner would start at right guard.
Chris Harris
Film Study:
DBs coach Chris Harris says that he and his players hold a "Learn from others" session every Friday, where Harris will pick various clips — both good and bad — and show them to the guys. That helps his already cerebral group grow even savvier— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 16, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste:
Washington DBs coach Chris Harris on Benjamin St-Juste, who is listed as questionable for Sunday: "Benjamin is a true game-changer. He's a difference-maker. ... His length gives people a real problem."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 16, 2022
With Benjamin St-Juste, would say they're in a definite wait-and-see how he feels. He had a good day Friday, but still very iffy. DB Coach Chris Harris called him a "true game changer.. a difference maker." His size and short-area quickness is huge for them; helps on 50-50 balls— John Keim (@john_keim) December 16, 2022
Practice Updates
Chase Young:
For those that want to see Chase Young catch a one-handed pass, here you go pic.twitter.com/QF9r3pk2Vh— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 16, 2022
