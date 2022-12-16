All aTwitter: 16 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 15, 2022
https://t.co/y6hoxSI7XQ pic.twitter.com/nycUbIHrns
In case you missed it: Metro will stay open late and we’ll cover your fare home. We need the whole @commanders family there. #HTTC https://t.co/gblywAWC7q— Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) December 15, 2022
Great job by the Commanders getting Metro extended on Sunday night. It’s an obvious thing to do, but it does come with them covering the cost so credit to them for stepping up and making the commute easier for fans.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) December 15, 2022
We’re excited to announce we’re teaming up with the @Commanders to run trains “overtime” to get fans home after the game Sunday night! Are you ready? Learn more: https://t.co/78kd827BgR #HTTC #wmata #YourMetro pic.twitter.com/YvBxnExbjb— Metro (@wmata) December 15, 2022
Pack @FedExField, stay to the end of the @Commanders game w/ @wmata metro rail service remaining open for an additional hour Sunday evening. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/feeStSf1G0— Joe Maloney (@joeymaloney) December 15, 2022
The all-burgundy debut#NYGvsWAS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/kNrNOpJQ1x— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 15, 2022
Saahdiq Charles is in the concussion protocol. He reported symptoms after practice yesterday.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2022
Injury report pic.twitter.com/jZ47K6M78e— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 15, 2022
Some fans: "I'm very concerned that Chase Young's knee will ever recover. ACL surgeries can take well over a year to recover."— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 16, 2022
Chase Young: pic.twitter.com/91Ki5SrtnB
Hate that I’m even posing this question, but should the Commanders shut down Chase Young for the season if he doesn’t play Sunday night against the Giants?— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) December 15, 2022
Jack Del Rio has been the best Chase Young barometer and todays comments are interesting: “when we get the green light, we'll go and until then we'll just keep working hard. I think that's the hard part, dealing with the anxiousness and really wanting to be back mentally” pic.twitter.com/Ka9hqgGthl— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 15, 2022
From Wed: Chase Young on trusting the process and what he wants to do when he does return. pic.twitter.com/znMlvl2Zbq— John Keim (@john_keim) December 15, 2022
December 15, 2022
Scott Turner on the explosive Curtis Samuel presenting so many options with play-calling:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 15, 2022
"It's more like I have to contain myself. I don't want to kill the guy."
So Dan Snyder is selling, right? For sure?— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 15, 2022
Some NFL folks don't trust that the @Commanders will be sold—mostly because they've learned not to trust the guy who owns them. https://t.co/ZjkIvQoVdT
They think they’ve struggled with attendance to date? Wait and see what happens if Snyder reverses course and the league empowers him to do so. I have hung in there as a fan but that would be the death knell for me. And I don’t think I’m alone.— BGObsession (@BGObsession) December 15, 2022
The recent comments from the NFL owners' meeting indicate that the plan - to have the Commanders sold by March - is moving apace. No need for the NFL to stoke more controversy or create more bad press for itself when it's already getting what it wants.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) December 15, 2022
betting post Super Bowl… https://t.co/0yTqCnx4Mc— Megan Imbert (@meganimbert) December 14, 2022
I hate to say, but I think the quid pro quo is that Snyder sells and the MJW report never sees the light of day.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) December 15, 2022
Roger Goodell says Mary Jo White has been given no timeline for her Commanders investigation; will it simply die on the vine after Daniel Snyder sells? https://t.co/j6OdjMJhE2— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 15, 2022
This pick six was called back for roughing the passer ⬇️pic.twitter.com/Z2hvdzIzNu— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 16, 2022
Everyone going crazy about this has to chill. Ball out. Bosa comes down on Geno. They protect QB because @NFL & media wants points at all costs https://t.co/SOsWpkaNXc— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 16, 2022
My gawd....This #49ers defense vs. the #Commanders offense is going to be not even fair next Saturday.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 16, 2022
Mercy.
I’d give DeMeco Ryans a blank check to coach my team next year.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 16, 2022
How far will the Brock Purdy-led #49ers go in the upcoming NFL Playoffs? pic.twitter.com/CbsNRkrYxn— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 16, 2022
Name a better duo than George Kittle and Brock Purdy.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 16, 2022
(Tonight) pic.twitter.com/eq3ss81XSy
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers … to winning the NFC West. How’s that feel? What is it about Brock Purdy? Our interview on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/iaMnwwkCTC— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 16, 2022
Oh my METCALF pic.twitter.com/WNu7iQzOjp— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 16, 2022
Is this the most flags you’ve ever seen on one play? pic.twitter.com/KLmGrNkBjb— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 16, 2022
Kyle Shanahan's coaching: You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both, and there you have the facts of life. https://t.co/UyquQMtgXz— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 16, 2022
#Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett broke a bone in his index finger tonight vs. the 49ers and is likely to miss time. A significant loss down the stretch for Seattle.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 16, 2022
The Seahawks (7-7) lose, which is another swell result for the Commanders. Means Wash and NYG will remain among in top 7 playoffs slots with 3 weeks remaining regardless of who wins or should they tie again.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 16, 2022
Every DB in the Vikings secondary not named Chandon Sullivan is 6-feet or taller and yet they are 31st in the NFL in total snaps in press alignment. Also only call man 10% of the time.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 15, 2022
Can't recall ever seeing a defense refuse to lean into the skillset of their players like this
Most valuable WRs this season, per PFF WAR pic.twitter.com/ySRjF2dNyP— PFF (@PFF) December 15, 2022
Chris Simms on Hurts being MVP front-runner: “They have the best O-Line in football, 2nd best WR duo, a great TE.. There’s just no way he’s more valuable than Mahomes, Allen, or Burrow, no way. If Minshew is in, the #Eagles are still damn good. I’m sorry.” pic.twitter.com/B6qfzihrBn— Eagles Nation X:(12-1) (@PHLEaglesNation) December 15, 2022
Drew Brees, the former NFL quarterback, is being hired as an interim assistant coach at Purdue, source tells @SINow.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 15, 2022
He wanted to help during the coaching transition. He’ll assist team in prep for the Citrus Bowl and coach in the game. He can also recruit via an NCAA waiver.
The Eagles might be the only team in the top half of the draft that makes sense to draft Bijan.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 15, 2022
Not that he isn't an immense talent, but they are just the only complete roster - with a likely need at RB - that can afford to take one there as a "finishing piece", so to speak. https://t.co/Z9VJjyEoS7
Mel Kiper 2023 NFL Draft Rankings QBs— CFB Home (@CFBHome) December 14, 2022
1. Will Levis, Kentucky
2. Bryce Young, Bama
3. C.J. Stroud, OSU
4. Anthony Richardson, Florida
5. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
6. Jaren Hall, BYU
7. Jake Haener, Fresno St
8. Jayden Daniels, LSU
9. Steton Bennett. UGA
10. Tanner McKee, Stanford
What makes the perfect chocolate chip cookie?— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 15, 2022
New episode of Snackin’ with Selby with feat. @deuce2_ out now ⬇️
