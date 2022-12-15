NFL Week 15 ‘Thursday Night Football’: San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks picks

Welcome to the 15th Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season!
TV Schedule
Game: San Francisco 49ers (9-4) vs Seattle Seahawks (7-6)
Date: Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime
Al Michaels (play-by-play)
Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)
Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 818) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 816) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: 49ers -3 1/2, O/U 43
SB Nation sites: Niners Nation | Field Gulls
