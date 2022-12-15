 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 15 ‘Thursday Night Football’: San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks picks

Thursday Night Football!

By KyleSmithforGM
/ new

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the 15th Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season!

TV Schedule

Game: San Francisco 49ers (9-4) vs Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 818) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 816) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: 49ers -3 1/2, O/U 43

SB Nation sites: Niners Nation | Field Gulls

