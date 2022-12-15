Daily Slop: Commanders excited for ‘playoff-like atmosphere’ vs. Giants; Ahead of a crucial stretch, Heinicke seems as relaxed as ever

Commanders excited for ‘playoff-like atmosphere’ vs. Giants

“This is the most important game we’re going to play because it’s the one we’re about to play,” head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday. “That’s the focus. That’s the way we’re going to approach it.”

When the NFL expanded the playoff field to 14 teams in 2020, it created the possibility of all four from one division reaching the postseason. With four games remaining, the NFC East is in position to accomplish that feat for the first time, with the Eagles (12-1) leading the division and the Cowboys (10-3), Commanders (7-5-1) and Giants (7-5-1) holding the three NFC wild-card spots.

“I feel the best I have in years,” Wes Schweitzer said. “I’m feeling energized, and I’m ready to go play well for this team.”

“I think the formula we got is great,” he said. “There’s a couple of things personally that I want to polish up, which I worked hard today at practice with, and I think if I can do that, we’ll have a better opportunity to score some points.”

While initial actions won't indicate whether a full or partial sale is intended, people familiar with the process expect owner to relinquish control of the team.