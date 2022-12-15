Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Thursday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders were in the bubble for today’s practice due to the weather. Benjamin St-Juste missed two games with a mid-ankle sprain, but was at practice yesterday doing individual work. He’s listed as limited again, but he looked good during the media portion of today’s practice.

Dax Milne also missed two games while dealing with a foot injury. Alex Erickson was elevated for both games to take over as the team’s punt returner. Milne was a full participant in practice for the first time in over a month.

Trai Turner missed the first Giants game with knee and ankle injuries, but is expected to be available for the rematch. He was a full participant today, and is only listed with a knee injury this week.

We’re still waiting to find out if Chase Young will make his 2022 debut after tearing his ACL last November, Rivera said that Young was prepared and ready to go yesterday, and he moved around pretty well. He has also previously said that Young will be on a pitch count of 12-16 snaps when he finally plays. We likely won’t find his game status until the end of the week.

Washington got two defensive ends back at practice yesterday. Montez Sweat and James Smith-Williams both entered the concussion protocol after the last game, but were full participants and seem to be cleared. The only addition to the injury report is guard Saahdiq Charles who reported concussion symptoms after yesterday’s practice, and didn’t practice today.

Running backs Antonio Gibson(foot) and Brian Robinson(quad) have both been limited for the last two days, but OC Scott Turner said this was from normal wear and tear at the position and he expects both of them to play when Washington hosts the Giants at FedEx Field on Sunday night.

DNP

G Saahdiq Charles - Washington’s perennial 3rd stringer was added to the injury report after feeling concussion symptoms today

Limited

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Missed two games with a mid-ankle sprain, but was doing individual work on the field today.

WR Cam Sims - Stays on the injury report with a back injury.

DE Chase Young - Young spends another week in practice before a potential return to the field.

RB Antonio Gibson - Dealing with a foot injury from last month., but Scott Turner seemed confident that he’s playing.

RB Brian Robinson - Shows up on the injury report with a quad injury. Scott Turner also thinks he is likely to play this week.

G Andrew Norwell - Still limited with a shoulder injury.

Full

DE Montez Sweat - Was in the concussion protocol after the Giants game, but now a full participant in practice

DE James Smith-Williams - Also in the concussion protocol after the Giants game, but now a full participant in practice

G Trai Turner - Missed the first Giants game due to knee/ankle injuries, but only listed with a knee injury this week. Turner is expected to be ready to play on Sunday night.

WR Dax Milne - Missed the last two games, but was full today

OL Sam Cosmi - Started at guard before leaving with an ankle injury two weeks ago. Gets a second full practice in.

LB Jamin Davis - Tore a ligament in his thumb on November 6th against the Vikings. Played with a small sling until getting surgery last Monday.