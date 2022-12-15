Jack Del Rio Presser: When we get the green light on Chase Young we'll go, until then we'll just keep working hard

Jack Del Rio
Montez Sweat/James Smith-Williams:
James Smith-Williams and Montez Sweat both practiced in full today. Good signs for a pair of D-ends who are working through concussions— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 15, 2022
Safeties:
Jack Del Rio said the safeties' versatility, intelligence allows them to be moved around so much.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 15, 2022
Kam Curl obvious example of that, who JDR called a "special player," but players like McCain and Forrest have shown that as well
Chase Young:
Whenever Chase Young does come back, Del Rio said they want to be smart about knowing when to use him. Still no word on when he'll be ready, though— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 15, 2022
Jack Del Rio has been the best Chase Young barometer and todays comments are interesting: “when we get the green light, we'll go and until then we'll just keep working hard. I think that's the hard part, dealing with the anxiousness and really wanting to be back mentally” pic.twitter.com/Ka9hqgGthl— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 15, 2022
More from Del Rio - asked about a percentage chance Young plays: “I don't want to get into discussion on what percentage. He's been practicing. I'll let Coach [Rivera] address the rest of that."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 15, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste:
Del Rio called BSJ "a long player with exceptional short quickness"— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 15, 2022
Darrick Forrest:
.@NickiJhabvala asked JDR to think back to his pre-draft work on Darrick Forrest. Del Rio said he talked to Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell and Fickell told him that Forrest was a "program changer" in terms of his energy and character and contributions— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 15, 2022
Fundamentally sound teams:
Jack Del Rio: "Late in the year teams that are fundamentally sound, those are the teams that are going to play well."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 15, 2022
In a similar vein, Jack Del Rio just spoke to the importance of fundamentals. Tackling, leverage, etc. It's something he stresses to his defense constantly — "Relax in March," he said — and believes they are the difference this late in the year https://t.co/oafkvME9lo— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 15, 2022
Scott Turner
Curtis Samuel:
Scott Turner at the mic. Said Curtis Samuel's confidence has been his biggest growth. Last season was tough on him, but he's gotten over the hump in 2022. Feels like he can do anything— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 15, 2022
Scott Turner on the explosive Curtis Samuel presenting so many options with play-calling:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 15, 2022
"It's more like I have to contain myself. I don't want to kill the guy."
Scott Turner on Curtis Samuel: "He's one of the smartest players I've ever coached."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 15, 2022
Sam Cosmi:
Turner on Cosmi at guard: for his first time playing guard, he did a nice job. Might see a little more of that going forward. They're gonna do whatever they can to get their best five players on the offensive line— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 15, 2022
Practice Updates
Benjamin St-Juste:
Benjamin St-Juste out here … pic.twitter.com/CmLJAHUAXA— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2022
St Juste (25) looks good. Would be a huge addition to get him back on field. Giants texted Hogs corners early and often in the tie pic.twitter.com/f3itRBhiHx— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 15, 2022
Benjamin St-Juste: pic.twitter.com/AQEYiYgZ1q— John Keim (@john_keim) December 15, 2022
More individual work for BSJ today pic.twitter.com/AwFRumoLwE— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 15, 2022
Injured players:
Benjamin St-Juste looking spry on that ankle during drills.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 15, 2022
Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams, Sam Cosmi, Jamin Davis, Chase Young also putting in work.
