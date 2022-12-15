All aTwitter: 15 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Jon Allen wasn’t lying. He’s giving away tickets for Sunday night.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 14, 2022
For a chance to be there courtesy of @jonallen93_:
️
️ #ProBowlVote | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Yi9YnTbxfJ
Trai Turner as well. https://t.co/gmhmFK1q7k— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 14, 2022
Rivera said Wes Schweitzer will be at center against the Giants.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 14, 2022
Wes Schweitzer is in line to be the Commanders' starting center with Tyler Larsen out, according to Ron Rivera. The versatile Schweitzer is getting the nod there over Nick Martin, who is a natural center— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 14, 2022
Chase Young said he's still "trusting the process." He said, "When I'm ready, I'll be ready. I'm 23 years old; I'll make sure I'm good."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 14, 2022
Will say, he was in an upbeat mood. What that means? Who the hell knows. Depends if there's any soreness after working all week, etc.
Injury report— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 14, 2022
DNP -- Nobody!
limited -- Brian Robinson (quad), Antonio Gibson (foot), Montez Sweat (concussion), James Smith-Williams (concussion), Dax Milne, Andrew Norwell, Benjamin St-Juste (ankle), Cam Sims
Full - Sam Cosmi, Jamin Davis
The full injury report: pic.twitter.com/NkjyH5VvRX— John Keim (@john_keim) December 14, 2022
Rivera said they made a mistake last year by not disclosing Curtis Samuel's surgery until late in the season. He said they wanted to keep it quiet, but disclosing it would have bought patience.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 14, 2022
"Now that he's healthy ... that's what it's all about."
Here was Rivera's full answer: pic.twitter.com/pac6emNPS1— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 14, 2022
Commanders fans— DCSports.7amCoffee (@dcsportsMYVIEW) December 14, 2022
-4 weeks into the season “The Giants only took 4 weeks to rebuild and Rivera’s team is still trash, fire him ASAP”
-13 weeks into the season “Commanders should easily beat the Giants”
Can’t make this stuff up #HTTC
Latest NFL fan Pro Bowl voting:— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 14, 2022
- Tress Way No. 1 for punters
- Jon Allen No. 4 for DTs
- Daron Payne No. 7
- Cam Cheeseman No. 4 for LS
- Terry McLaurin No. 8 for WRs
Tweet and RT #WPMOYChallenge Leno to vote on Twitter to help me get up to $25,000 for charity pic.twitter.com/exzDtSn78s— Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) December 14, 2022
Sticker is officially on @charleslenojr72's helmet #WPMOYChallenge Leno pic.twitter.com/d7ZOwet4G5— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 15, 2022
Heinicke on Daniel Jones' running: "I'm sure they have more QB runs called for him & he scrambles when he needs to. I don't think I need to scramble more. I try to stick to the game plan & if the opportunity arises I'll do it. We have a lot of weapons...let them do their thing."— John Keim (@john_keim) December 14, 2022
Taylor Heinicke said he’ll probably never get used to hearing his name on TV as the headliner of a primetime game. But his family still loves it and still yells to him, “You’re on TV!” pic.twitter.com/okCwgJZST6— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 14, 2022
Taylor Heinicke on his expectations for Sunday's atmosphere at FedEx Field...— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) December 14, 2022
"Hopefully we have more fans than the Giants"
Jamin Davis playing with good outside leverage on the TE screen.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 14, 2022
Davis said he recognized the screen in W10 (first clip) bc PHI ran it for a TD in W2 (second clip).
One key was the OT not helping the TE vs the DE. “Typically, in this league, you don’t see that too much.” pic.twitter.com/QImX0M86GY
Ohhh pic.twitter.com/oPnzKZ8KgI— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 14, 2022
“We obviously know that, and because we have audits going on with the club, that because of the discipline, that because of the terrific investigation led by an independent counsel, in this case, that the change has occurred in the Washington Commanders organization ...” pic.twitter.com/EwVk9IqbrN— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 14, 2022
On NFL Network, @judybattista cites three sources as saying "the expectation here is the (Commanders) will be sold, and the belief is that it will be sold in full."— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 14, 2022
Jim Irsay on Dan Snyder: "I’m not ready to vote him out. I need to hear more and hear my partners talk. I’m not ready to vote him out. Again, it’s been something where you want to get more information about everything is the key."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2022
From @nflnetwork coverage of the December League Meeting, @judybattista and I discuss the possible full sale of the #Commanders, why multiple sources believe it’s likely, and what it means. pic.twitter.com/7JoQSR4AGs— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2022
From a Commanders spokesperson, regarding comments from Roger Goodell and other team owners at the league's quarterly meetings in Dallas:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 15, 2022
"We are focused on football and winning our Sunday night rematch with the Giants."
Jerry is so uncomfortable not spilling every single thought on his head at all times when microphones are present. You can see him fighting with himself. https://t.co/larpR8Fgwa— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) December 14, 2022
Jerry Jones on his relationship with Dan Snyder: “I have a personal—I had a good visit with Tanya. It’s good. It’s good.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 14, 2022
Tanya Snyder at owners meetings … pic.twitter.com/gMiBNM8Agn— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 14, 2022
Marc Davis is a legend pic.twitter.com/oXK7FbRCxz— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 14, 2022
$100 million in upgrades are coming to the Denver Broncos stadium, including the fourth-largest scoreboard in any NFL stadium. https://t.co/e0Y1z8NH4k— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 14, 2022
NFL EVP Troy Vincent has said protection of QB and defenseless players was a topic in the owners meeting this morning. Raised from the floor was the idea of automatic ejections, and making those personal fouls reviewable.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 14, 2022
NFL exec Troy Vincent is asked about making roughing the passer reviewable. "The officials have been very consistent and accurate, but they are human." ... There will be a "healthy discussion" about making the fouls reviewable, whether it can be challenged or simply reviewable.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2022
NFL exec Troy Vincent says roughing the passer calls remain down almost 62%, from 121 through Week 14 last year to 76 this year. Disagreed with the controversial call Sunday night for a hit on Justin Herbert. “The question is how do we become more consistent?”— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 14, 2022
Commissioner Roger Goodell tells reporters Sunday Ticket negotiations are at a "very critical point." https://t.co/c257JfjGln— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 15, 2022
Sources: #AZCardinals GM Steve Keim is taking an indefinite, health-related leave of absence from the team. pic.twitter.com/997dFAtL0C— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2022
This is really good insight from Richard Sherman. Kyle Shanahan is sharper than a knife. pic.twitter.com/V23z2Vhorj— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 15, 2022
Top 10 QBs in the 2023 NFL Draft, per @PFF_Mike ♨️ pic.twitter.com/IaQAo1PJAX— PFF College (@PFF_College) December 14, 2022
I believe if there has never been a documented issue with a prospect like a crime or an incident, the media should not starting throwing around the "character issues" label— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 15, 2022
It's not fair to the kid to have that on his name when it could be something as small as missing a meeting https://t.co/KTxo3ZCODE
If there are actual issues, then the teams will know it and that's all that matters. If he falls, he falls, and we'll talk about it after the fact.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 15, 2022
We don't need to be dogging guys on Twitter with ambiguous labels for MONTHS that could end up not meaning anything at all.
The only drawback to Ovi's hat trick tonight was that we didn't get to hear @JoeBpXp on the call. He deserved to call Ovechkin's 800th. Here it was. History in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/L6wdeRXS1S.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 14, 2022
