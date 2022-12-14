Taylor Heinicke Presser: “Primetime games are a lot of fun, those are the games you dream of as a kid”

Washington Commanders starting QB Taylor Heinicke spoke to the media after today’s practice. He was asked about the tie against the New York Giants before the bye week. He said he was watching the UFC this past weekend, and their was a tie/draw in the main event between Jan Błachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev for the Light Heavyweight title. He thought to himself how shitty it would be to get your ass kicked for 25 minutes and not have a winner, and then related that to Washington’s 20-20 tie. Nobody likes tie games, and Heinicke doesn’t want to experience one again.

He was asked what they can do to avoid that result as they prepare to play the Giants again. Heinicke said they need to do more of the same, but there were missed throws, like the potential TD pass to Logan Thomas early in the game. He also talked about other plays where he could have hung in the pocket more to let things develop and possibly get some more points. He said he is confident in the game plan for the rematch, and the team is confident.

Primetime games like the Sunday Night Football game that Washington got flexed into are one of the things you dream about as a kid. He is excited for the matchup at FedEx Field, but like Jon Allen and Ron Rivera, he is calling for the fans to show up. Last year’s Thursday Night Football game last year had a lot of Giants fans at FedEx Field and they want to change that for this week’s game.

Taylor Heinicke

LIVE: QB Taylor Heinicke speaks to the media https://t.co/oNdX72ipzU — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 14, 2022

Tie game:

Heinicke doesn't want anymore ties: "Ties aren't fun. The goal is to go out there and win" #Commanders — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) December 14, 2022

Primetime game:

Taylor Heinicke addressing the media. Said primetime games are what you dream about as a kid. Knows his teammates are excited for the matchup — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 14, 2022

Taylor Heinicke said he’ll probably never get used to hearing his name on TV as the headliner of a primetime game. But his family still loves it and still yells to him, “You’re on TV!” pic.twitter.com/okCwgJZST6 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 14, 2022

Fans at FedEx Field:

Asked Taylor Heinicke what he expects the atmosphere to be like Sunday night at FedEx.



"Hopefully we have more fans than the Giants."



TH referenced last year's primetime matchup against New York at home, where he felt the fans were split 50-50 — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) December 14, 2022

Daniel Jones:

Heinicke said Daniel Jones’ ability to scramble is a weapon that he uses well — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 14, 2022

Heinicke on Daniel Jones' running: "I'm sure they have more QB runs called for him & he scrambles when he needs to. I don't think I need to scramble more. I try to stick to the game plan & if the opportunity arises I'll do it. We have a lot of weapons...let them do their thing." — John Keim (@john_keim) December 14, 2022

Terry McLaurin shirt:

Taylor Heinicke's wearing the "F- it, Terry down there somewhere" shirt he came up with a few weeks ago under his jacket today. Said that McLaurin will get some proceeds of the sales that will go toward charity pic.twitter.com/U8engICFCp — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 14, 2022

Chase Young

Confidence:

A very relaxed and confident Chase Young just now. Much different from his last media session: pic.twitter.com/mBfsNovvDu — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 14, 2022

Trusting the process:

Chase Young on trusting the process with his knee recovery. pic.twitter.com/vGHgktZqx4 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 14, 2022

Envisioning his return:

Will Chase Young make his season debut on Sunday?



We still don't know that answer.



Today, he said he's been envisioning getting a sack, getting in the back field adding "when I'm on the field, I'm on there."



More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/2nWnqEIIlM — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) December 14, 2022

Terry McLaurin

Big game:

I asked @TheTerry_25 today on why he believes this team is ready for this type of game, this type of moment.



He says they have all the pieces in place, but "it's a matter of putting it together when it counts the most."



More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/4qLcZaifUf — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) December 14, 2022

Antonio Gibson

Fans at FedEx Field:

Big game. Big atmosphere.@AntonioGibson14 wants the Washington fans to bring the noise on Sunday night.



AG said, "Bring the energy. That just gives us more juice. When we get rolling, things can get ugly."



More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/75s255Se8m — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) December 14, 2022

Logan Thomas

Big game vs the Giants:

"We play football for these moments"



My favorite quote of the day comes from Logan Thomas.



The players know the significance of this game on Sunday.



They are READY!



More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/njT399zmVi — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) December 14, 2022

Charles Leno, Jr.

Playoffs:

The Washington Commanders control their own destiny to make the playoffs.



The coaches know it. The players know it.@charleslenojr72 said today, "we win these four games, we're in the playoffs. That's how the mindset has to be."



More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/NYXH3wkgRh — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) December 14, 2022

Wes Schweitzer

Recovery: