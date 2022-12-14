Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Round 2: Everything you need to know for the Week 15 rematch

The Washington Commanders tied the New York Giants 20-20 in Week 13. They are coming off of a bye and are now planning for the rematch. Both teams coming into their Sunday Night Football game with a 7-5-1 record. It’s likely that the winner of this game will get into the playoffs, while the loser would have an uphill battle to retain the spot in the postseason.
Filed under:
- Stream
6 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Dec 12, 2022, 6:00am EST
Dec 12, 2022, 6:00am EST
-
December 14
Ron Rivera Presser: Wes Schweitzer will start at center vs the Giants
Ron Rivera speaks to the media after today’s practice
-
December 14
Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Wednesday Injury Report
Who’s practicing?
-
December 13
Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young, Benjamin St-Juste and other injured players are trending in the right direction
Ron Rivera speaks to the media for the first time following Washington’s bye week
-
December 12
Washington Roster Moves: Tyler Larsen to IR; Carson Wentz returns to the active roster
Another center on IR...
-
December 12
Commanders Wild Card Watch - Week 15 NFC Playoff Projections
Hogs Haven looks at playoff seeding possibilities for the NFC and for the Commanders in particular with a focus on tie-breaking scenarios
-
December 12
What are the odds? Washington opens as home favorites against the New York Giants
Home favorites in primetime!