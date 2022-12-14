Share All sharing options for: Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Round 2: Everything you need to know for the Week 15 rematch

The Washington Commanders tied the New York Giants 20-20 in Week 13. They are coming off of a bye and are now planning for the rematch. Both teams coming into their Sunday Night Football game with a 7-5-1 record. It’s likely that the winner of this game will get into the playoffs, while the loser would have an uphill battle to retain the spot in the postseason.