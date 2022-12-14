 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ron Rivera Presser: Wes Schweitzer will start at center vs the Giants

Ron Rivera speaks to the media after today’s practice

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media for the second day in row. Yesterday he gave a lot of injury updates, and we got a much better idea after today’s practice how some of those players are doing. Chase Young was prepared and ready to go. He spoke to the media in the locker room and sounded more confident than he has in the last few weeks. Trust in his reconstructed knee has been an issue. He was asked about returning for the Giants game at MetLife Stadium, which is notorious for injuries on its turf. He told reporters that its not good for knee and ankle injuries and would obviously prefer to play on grass.

Rivera talked about today’s practice after a long bye week break. He said there was some sloppiness and some things that the team needs to clean up as they prepare for their biggest game of the season. This week’s rematch against the Giants has been flexed to Sunday Night Football, and could be do or die for the loser. Playoff odds make the winner a heavy favorite, and the non-winner is likely to miss out on the postseason. Rivera, like Jon Allen, is imploring the fans to come out, give their support to the team, and get loud as they try to beat the Giants and continue their path to the playoffs.

Tyler Larsen suffered a season-ending knee injury vs the Giants in Week 13, and was placed on IR yesterday. Wes Schweitzer was activated from IR two weeks ago, after missing 9 games due to a concussion. He came into the game at RG after RT Sam Cosmi, who was filling in for an injured Trai Turner, left the game with an ankle injury. Rivera said that Schweitzer is a smart player, and he kept himself in shape while he was sidelined. He will get the start at center over backup Nick Martin who replaced Larsen when he was injured.

