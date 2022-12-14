All aTwitter: 14 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Commanders injury updates from Ron Rivera: pic.twitter.com/un8gRwTjFt— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 13, 2022
Charles Leno Jr. is in 3rd place in the 1st week of the Walter Payton man of the year standings.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) December 13, 2022
We get him to #1️⃣.
Check out @Beyondthe72 for all the past and present things he does.
Every time you tweet use: #WPMOYChallenge Leno
pic.twitter.com/7gdhATJyHF
The last time we played the Giants in December with the playoffs on the line. Time to get revenge Sunday night #HTTC pic.twitter.com/qRN1r9tQV6— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) December 14, 2022
Hmm. This should add a little extra flavor to Sunday night’s rematch. https://t.co/ZbLTWSwLJJ— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) December 14, 2022
The playoff leverage for Sunday night's #Commanders-#NYGiants game is immense.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 13, 2022
Odds of making the playoffs:
WAS: 86% with win, 28% with loss
NYG: 90% with win, 31% with loss
SEA: 57% either way
DET: 20% if NYG wins, 21% if WAS wins#HTTC #TogetherBlue #Seahawks #OnePride
GIVEAWAY RT for the chance to cop @_Dfoe5's signed cleat#ProBowlVote @_Dfoe5 pic.twitter.com/TgzvUtzCzD— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 13, 2022
Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. visited three teams over the past couple weeks. Two of them — the #Cowboys (T.Y. Hilton) and #Bills (Cole Beasley) — have now signed other veteran receivers who are ready, willing and able to play in the regular season.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2022
A reunion in Buffalo: WR Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement and expected to sign with the #Bills’ practice squad, sources say. After a brief stint with the #Buccaneers earlier this season, Beasley returns to Orchard Park to provide Josh Allen with another trusted target. pic.twitter.com/6ii8dDVwD1— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 13, 2022
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Leaves Team https://t.co/hLo0FI239t pic.twitter.com/EWC07SNeLq— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) December 14, 2022
Update on the Commanders sale from Kevin Sheehan this morning. pic.twitter.com/o623RXt0CH— • (@HeatlesWSH) December 13, 2022
Washington Co-CEO Tanya Snyder and team president Jason Wright will represent the Commanders at league meetings. Dan Snyder will not take part in the meetings, per team source.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 13, 2022
Overheard at NFL owners meetings - “I swear half the media is from DC”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 13, 2022
Ron Rivera's reaction to the Oversight Committee report and Dan Snyder often citing the coach as an important person in Washington’s attempted culture change.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 13, 2022
"Hopefully, several years from now, when it’s time for me to move on, I left it better than I found it." pic.twitter.com/d8n47ABIDH
NFL scoring performance relative to schedule updated for week 14 pic.twitter.com/Gy8VG3IN3U— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) December 13, 2022
Some season long stat grades.... pic.twitter.com/gswUEMhymV— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 13, 2022
The stats for Jared Goff and Matt Stafford since they were traded for each other... pic.twitter.com/t85nIz6tAB— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 13, 2022
The Vikings are 10-3 and have been outscored by 1 point this year.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 13, 2022
There have been 250 teams in NFL history with 10 or more wins in their first 13 games and the Vikings are the ONLY TEAM in the group with a negative point differential. That is why people doubt them. Fair or not.
The NBA announced this morning the MVP trophy will be renamed after former Wizards star Michael Jordan.— Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) December 13, 2022
NFL meeting week 14 pic.twitter.com/1mIe46k4kY— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) December 13, 2022
Miss Teen USA 2007 - South Carolina answers a question pic.twitter.com/DtmhMySMwl— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) December 13, 2022
This is the greatest achievement in human history. It will never be topped.— That One Show With Bryan Combs (@ThatOneShowBC) December 14, 2022
pic.twitter.com/eeuhab1xEb
