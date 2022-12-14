Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Wednesday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders returned to the practice field today after a long bye week. Ron Rivera went through a long list of injury updates as he talked to the media yesterday. The team released the today’s injury report before Rivera spoke to the media after practice. We learned that Jamin Davis has had thumb surgery, and he told the Washington Post that he tore a ligament in his thumb on November 6th against the Minnesota Vikings. He’s been wearing a small sling, numbing it, and and using gameday adrenaline to play through the injury until he was able to get it repaired last Monday.

Several Commanders players who missed games before the bye are returning to the field.

Benjamin St-Juste missed two games with a mid-ankle sprain, but was at practice today doing individual work, which is a good step for him. Rivera said he was trending in the right direction.

Dax Milne also missed two games while dealing with a foot injury. Alex Erickson was elevated for both games to take over as the team’s punt returner.

Trai Turner missed the first Giants game with knee and ankle injuries, but is expected to be available for the rematch.

While we have been waiting to find out if Chase Young will make his 2022 debut after tearing his ACL last November, Washington got two defensive ends back at practice. Montez Sweat and James Smith-Williams both entered the concussion protocol after the last game, but were on the field today as they work towards getting cleared. Rivera said that Young was prepared and ready to go today, and he moved around pretty well. He also has previously said that Young will be on a pitch count of 12-16 snaps when he finally plays. We likely won’t find his game status until the end of the week.

Washington's injury report:



LIMITED

Antonio Gibson (foot)

Dax Milne

Brian Robinson Jr. (quad)

Cam Sims

Andrew Norwell

Benjamin St-Juste (ankle)

James Smith-Williams (concussion)

Montez Sweat (concussion)

Trai Turner

Chase Young (knee)



FULL

Sam Cosmi (ankle)

Jamin Davis (thumb) — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 14, 2022

Limited

G Trai Turner - Missed the first Giants game due to knee/ankle injuries. Turner is expected to be ready to play on Sunday night.

G Andrew Norwell - Limited in the team’s first full practice after the bye.

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Missed two games with a mid-ankle sprain, but was doing individual work on the field today.

WR Dax Milne - Milne continues to deal with a foot injury that kept him from playing in the last two games.

WR Cam Sims - Listed on the injury report with a back injury.

DE Chase Young - Young spends another week in practice before a potential return to the field.

DE Montez Sweat - Was in the concussion protocol after the Giants game.

DE James Smith-Williams - Also in the concussion protocol after the Giants game.

RB Antonio Gibson - Still dealing with a foot injury from last month.

RB Brian Robinson - Shows up on the injury report with a quad injury.

Full

OL Sam Cosmi - Left the Giants game with an ankle injury after his first start at guard.

LB Jamin Davis - Tore a ligament in his thumb on November 6th against the Vikings. Played with a small sling until getting surgery last Monday.

Not listed

TE Logan Thomas - Was dealing with a rib injury before the bye week.

QB Carson Wentz - Wentz was activated from IR and is not on the injury report.

C Tyler Larsen - Larsen was placed on IR this week.