Thank God It’s Tuesday—After the Whistle S4:E15

Without suiting up this past week, the Washington Commanders improved their playoff position. Once again, we are inside the playoff bubble, with slightly more clarity forming up outside that bubble. That said, same as two weeks ago, the road through the playoffs requires a WIN against the New York Giants.

Let’s just say it’s halftime of a tied ballgame. The second half starts Sunday night, in the flexed position.

Tonight, on After the Whistle, the official Commanders after show of Hogs Haven, we assess what it will take to finish off Daniel Jones and rest of the Giants this week.

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order around 8:45 PM—if you know, you know.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday.

We’re live (around 8:45 PM EST)...join us and subscribe for free!