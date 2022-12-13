Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young, Benjamin St-Juste and other injured players are trending in the right direction

Ron Rivera spoke to the media and gave them a rundown of Washington’s injured players, and where they stand coming out of the Commanders’ bye week.

Chase Young(ACL) - Good place. Right direction. Ramp himself up into the weekend. Still waiting for his return to the field after tearing his ACL 11/14/21.

Benjamin St-Juste(ankle) - Missed the last two games with a mid-ankle sprain. Good day of treatment, and headed in the right direction.

Montez Sweat(concussion) - Still in the concussion protocol. Should be able to return to practice Wednesday or Thursday.

James Smith-Williams(concussion) - Still in the concussion protocol. Should be able to return to practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Antonio Gibson(foot) - Played through the foot injury, should be good to go on Sunday night.

Trai Turner(knee/ankle) - Missed the first Giants game. Bye week was helpful for his return

Jamin Davis(thumb) - Had a planned surgery on his thumb, Rivera says he will play on Sunday

Sam Cosmi(ankle) - Team will see how he handles the injury that took him out of his first start at guard.

Ron Rivera

Injury updates:

Jamin Davis:

Benjamin St-Juste:

Chase Young:

Containing Daniel Jones:

Rivera said Commanders need to do a better job of containing Daniel Jones, who had a strong day on the ground in Week 13. Must find a way to contain him — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 13, 2022

When asked what has to change for this upcoming Giants game, Ron Rivera identifies containing Daniel Jones first and foremost — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) December 13, 2022

Opportunity game vs the Giants:

Rivera said the coaches are impressing upon the team that the upcoming game is an opportunity, called it the most important game they will play in up to now. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 13, 2022

Playoff atmosphere:

Ron Rivera: "This for us is a playoff atmosphere for the next four weeks, and nine would be cool too" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 13, 2022

Bye week time off:

Rivera said the team gave them a little extra time off, which the players have handled well. Everyone showed up "bright eyed and bushy tailed" today — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 13, 2022

Maturity:

Ron Rivera is pleased with the maturity of his team - many came in for extra work during the bye week. pic.twitter.com/O8HC9KkcaC — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 13, 2022

Rivera said players came back from the bye energized and ready to lock in on the Giants. "They've been really professional about it" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 13, 2022

Young DBs development:

Rivera called the development of the young players in the secondary "a big boost" — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) December 13, 2022

Carson Wentz:

Ron Rivera on Carson Wentz: "If everything should go accordingly, he'll be the primary backup for this game [against the Giants] and we'll go from there." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 13, 2022

Dan Snyder:

Ron Rivera's reaction to the Oversight Committee report and Dan Snyder often citing the coach as an important person in Washington’s attempted culture change.



"Hopefully, several years from now, when it’s time for me to move on, I left it better than I found it." pic.twitter.com/d8n47ABIDH — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 13, 2022

Taylor Heinicke/injured OL:

“Well, you know what Taylor, and with pretty much any quarterback is again, their ability to move and slide within the pocket. That helps ‘em in terms of pass protection. But I think if you’re going to help, you got to be able to run the football and be able to take it downhill and be physical and then offset that with good play action. And be aware of putting yourself more in third and short than, than third and long. I mean, that’s the last thing you wanted to do is be in passing situations and have a long way to go. So I think that the best thing we can do is really be able to run the ball successfully or just be really good on first and second down, whether you’re throwing the ball quickly and getting out of the quarterback’s hands, or you’re going play action, or you’re running it. You have to be efficient.”

Tempo offense vs long possession drives: