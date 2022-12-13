All aTwitter: 13 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 12, 2022
--Placed C Tyler Larsen on the Reserve/Injured List
--Activated QB Carson Wentz from the Reserve/Injured List
Two moves: C Tyler Larsen to IR; Carson Wentz activated off reserve/injured list.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 12, 2022
With Larsen, needs to have his meniscus repaired; also needs some other "clean up" in his knee. Nothing beyond that.
Does the Larson injury go on the MetLife turf body count?— Greg Gerardo (@GregGerardo) December 12, 2022
Injury wasn’t about the turf.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 12, 2022
On a recent pod John speculates that they will start Sweitzer at C - bigger strong better run blocker— Mitch Luz (@MrLuz2you) December 12, 2022
That would be my opinion and I know it’s a definite option but don’t yet know for sure who.— John Keim (@john_keim) December 12, 2022
GIVEAWAY RT for a chance to cop @_sweat9's signed cleats #ProBowlVote Montez Sweat pic.twitter.com/ODtNxUp7nL— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 12, 2022
Terry's. That. Dude.#ProBowlVote @TheTerry_25 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/zJkETgfvxU— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 12, 2022
Ho, Ho, Hogs! 40th anniversary of the creation of the Hogs, so let's spread some holiday cheer!https://t.co/mfhbNsShHq pic.twitter.com/wkCu6QQ3Rk— Joe Jacoby (@JoeJacoby66HOG) December 12, 2022
Colt McCoy giving it his all tonight. pic.twitter.com/QOldyTdfdc— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 13, 2022
Scoop and score alert pic.twitter.com/ntF9IEtegi— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 13, 2022
The #Titans have released veteran LB Joe Schobert.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 12, 2022
Dude went off the map so fast. We were excited when he came to Pittsburgh, but boy were we wrong. Dude was awful.— Tom Buckley (@TomBuckley87) December 12, 2022
Kyler Murray is still down with a no contact injury as the broadcast went to a commercial. pic.twitter.com/uH7wAIEZmJ— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 13, 2022
A league source tells me #Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is “done” for the season. The current sentiment is that the ACL is torn, at the very least.— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 13, 2022
So if you saw the presser, which I did not because I turned the game off a long time ago, you’d know HC Kliff Kingsbury did not take the leap to say his quarterback is done. I received 2 calls already telling me unfortunately Kyler Murray is “done.” Good Night! https://t.co/XgxjLWzeHy— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 13, 2022
A failure by the concussion spotter. DeVante Parker could not stand up straight after hitting the ground. Nelson Agholor took a knee and was flailing desperately to try to get the play stopped for Parker. pic.twitter.com/TtjfOqyEbH— Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 13, 2022
Sources: #Cowboys OT Terence Steele tore his ACL and is out for the season. He was one of the team’s best linemen and is a big part of their future. A normal tear and should be good to go for camp next season.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2022
#49ers QB Brock Purdy is getting an MRI today on his injured oblique, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 12, 2022
Purdy got hurt on the game's second drive Sunday, and obviously played well after it. So, not a lot of concern pending further tests. But a quick turnaround for Thursday night in Seattle.
Some people think Mac Jones sucks, ignoring completely how he played last season.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 13, 2022
I think Mac Jones shows the difference between an average QB with a good coordinator and an average QB with, uh, let's call it a "non-traditional" coordinator.
2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 14 https://t.co/Y3pVFkce7E #NFL pic.twitter.com/BOutRDqo45— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) December 13, 2022
The NFL is holding a long-scheduled owners meeting this week in Dallas. Am told not to expect action on the Commanders sale, though obviously I’m sure it will be a topic of discussion.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 12, 2022
I'm not gonna lie, as an Australian every now and then I hear a word and I have to Google it because it just wasn't in the culture here growing up.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 13, 2022
Let me tell you when I googled this word I did not get the definition I expected from the context in which it was used here! https://t.co/QgDt9vEGKB
Yooooo, Definitely need to clarify this. THIS IS NOT WHAT I MEANT TO SAY. Was trying to say “those Bug-A-Boos” in reference to haters and doubters. Regardless of my intention, I understand the historical context of the term that came out of my mouth and I apologize. https://t.co/Dy4vVuigin pic.twitter.com/DL0lqcz0jK— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 13, 2022
