Washington Roster Moves: Tyler Larsen to IR; Carson Wentz returns to the active roster

Washington made a pair of roster moves that were expected this week. Tyler Larsen returned from IR(Achilles) in Week 6, and provided a stabilizing presence after the team tried to make street free agent Nick Martin work. Larsen was injured during Washington’s Week 13 tie with the New York Giants. He will have his meniscus repaired, along with other cleanup in his injured knee.

Washington will now have either Wes Schweitzer or Nick Martin taking over at center. Schweitzer was the team’s center in Week 3 before suffering a concussion that put him on IR for 9 weeks. Last week Nick Martin played center when Larsen went down with the knee injury. Schweitzer also came into the game to replace an injured Sam Cosmi who moved over from his normal right tackle spot to play guard for the injured Trai Turner. There is optimism that Turner will play this Sunday, which leaves the center job to Martin or Schweitzer.

Washington didn’t sign any offensive linemen, and the only other move they made so far was to activate Taylor Heinicke’s backup from injured reserve. Carson Wentz started the year under center, but broke the ring finger on his throwing hand during a Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. Washington went 2-4 with Wentz at QB, and has gone 5-1-1 since Taylor Heinicke took over. Head Coach Ron Rivera has said the Wentz will backup Heinicke as long as he remains the starter. Sam Howell will go back to being inactive on game days.