What are the odds? Washington opens as home favorites against the New York Giants

The Washington Commanders didn't play this week, but they moved up two spots in the NFC playoff picture. While on their bye, both the Giants and Seahawks lost which jumped Washington from the 8th seed to the 6th seed. The Commanders control their destiny, and a win this week will make a playoff berth very likely

Washington played the Giants to a 20-20 tie in Week 13, and now returns home to FedEx Field to host them for the rematch. The Commanders are favorites again. This week they open as 4 1/2 point home favorites. They opened as 1 point favorites for their first matchup. DraftKins Sports book lowered the opening O/U from 42 to 40 for round 2.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds:

Point spread: Commanders -4 1/2

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Commanders -200, Giants +170