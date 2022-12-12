All aTwitter: 12 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

If you just want the Sam Howell interview, here it is. ⁦@ESPNRichmond⁩ https://t.co/txzhrpK7xO — John Keim (@john_keim) December 12, 2022

Here’s why the Washington #Commanders should sign Daron Payne to an extension this offseason: https://t.co/wpg9gX3Hb3 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 12, 2022

This post is unlocked and free to read, so if you don’t subscribe to my substack you can still read this piece. Maybe it might convince you to sub, who knows? — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 12, 2022

The Giants’ first half vs. Philly:



* 93 net yards (50 passing)

* 1-6 (17%) on third downs

* Sacked 3 times

* Made it to the 50-line only once in six possessions — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 11, 2022

A preview of the DVOA preview.



The Philadelphia Eagles are now No. 1 in DVOA for the season.



The San Francisco 49ers are now No. 1 in weighted DVOA, which gives more weight to recent games.#FlyEaglesFly #FTTB — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 12, 2022

It will not surprise you that the Minnesota Vikings, previously the first-ever 10-2 team with negative DVOA, are also the first-ever 10-3 team with negative DVOA.



Vikings currently at -7.3%.



Previous low for a 10-3 team: 2014 Arizona at 1.2%. — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) December 12, 2022

When you don’t play and your playoff chances spike exponentially. pic.twitter.com/KzW98hiLDr — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 12, 2022

The Eagles are averaging 4.9 yards per rush.



Eagles opponents are averaging 4.8 yards per pass play.



No team has gained more yards per running play than their opponents gained on passing plays in 40 years. https://t.co/nDdOihDtD6 — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 12, 2022

This was just called Roughing the passer.



Just AWFUL. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/jt07ZDQdyh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 12, 2022

.@49ers @brockpurdy13 was as good as any hopeful #Niner fan could dream for. Go through any checklist that anyone could make for a rookie QB in his 1st NFL start and he would ✔️ ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️ Maybe he is the next……you know….you say it! #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/H2XTuzc848 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 12, 2022

I get the love for Brock Purdy, and the idea that the 49ers don't need a star QB in that offense.

But this begs the question:

Why did the 49ers trade 3 first-round draft picks for Trey Lance? — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 11, 2022

