NFL 2022 Week 14: ‘Monday Night Football’ New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals picks

Week 14 of the 2022 season is almost complete, and the Washington Commanders finally had their bye week. It was a successful week off for Washington that was only sullied by the Dallas Cowboys pulling off a come-from-behind win over the worst team in the NFL, the Houston Texans. The Giants got obliterated by the Eagles, 48-22 at MetLife Stadium. Our old friends the Carolina Panthers did Washington a favor by beating the Seattle Seahawks 30-24. Those two losses jumped Washington from the 8th seed to the 6th seed in the NFC playoffs, and put Washington’s fate firmly in their own hands with 4 games to go in the season.
Tonight’s game is an AFC vs NFC matchup between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals. These teams are technically in the playoff hunt. The Patriots are the #9 seed and would be tied with the Chargers(#7) and Jets(#8) at 7-6. The Cardinals are extreme longshots at the 13th seed, and will likely be eliminated from contention with a loss tonight.
Injury report:
Who: New England Patriots (6-6) at Arizona Cardinals (4-8)
Where: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ
When: December 12th, 2022, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Joe Buck(play-by-play)
Troy Aikman(analyst)
Lisa Salters (sideline)
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Patriots -2, 43 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Patriots 23 - Cardinals 17
