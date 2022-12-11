Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

‘Those guys are unreal’: Commanders’ receiving trio could hold key to playoff berth

“Those guys are huge playmakers, and you continue to see it every week,” quarterback Taylor Heinicke said, “so the more that I can get them the ball, let them do their thing, the better we’ll be.”

Week 14 Washington Commanders rooting guide

On a bye for Week 14, Washington gets a chance to sit back, mostly relax and see if games they may have rooting interest in go their way.

Commanders investigation: What we learned from Dan Snyder and Bruce Allen’s testimony

Snyder tried to thwart NFL, congressional probes into Washington football team, report finds

The case for Tress Way to make his second Pro Bowl

“One of those things obviously is for when he kicks the ball, whether it be indoors or outdoors, he has that ability to have the ball drift or move a little bit. When the wind picks up a little bit, he becomes even more dangerous,” Rivera said.

Ryan Kerrigan's move into coaching has been a boon for the Commanders - The Washington Post

Washington's all-time sack leader has settled into a coaching role, helping the Commanders' defensive line become an elite NFL unit.

RFK Stadium moves closer to demolition with removal of lower bowl seats - The Washington Post

The city is still unsure of the site’s fate, but officials and athletes gathered to recall RFK Stadium’s glory days.

Commissioner Roger Goodell provided Dan Snyder with a shield for years - The Washington Post

Commissioner Roger Goodell knew the Washington owner hadn’t changed — and still covered for him.