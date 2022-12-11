NFL Week 14: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers

Week 14 is not over yet, and Sunday's games end with an AFC matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are in the playoff hunt with Miami currently the 6th seed and LA the 9th seed. The Dolphins are 1 game behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East, and are looking to win their division for the first time since 2008.

Who: Miami Dolphins (8-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)

Where: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

When: December 11, 2022, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus

DraftKings odds: Dolphins -3 1/2, 53 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Dolphins 24 - Chargers 20

SB Nation Blogs: The Phinsider | Bolts from the Blue

