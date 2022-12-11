All aTwitter: 11 December 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
⚡️ CURTCO ⚡️#ProBowlVote @CurtisSamuel4__ pic.twitter.com/pZalBQTPdv— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 10, 2022
.@RiverboatRonHC and Logan Paulsen break down B-Rob's touchdown against the Falcons— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 11, 2022
Full episode of Coach Commands ⬇️
The Giants’ defense’s structural tendencies are straight out of the early 1990s. They play 7+ in the box 66% of snaps, so naturally they end up 1-High pre-snap 63% of the time, 42% of which is M/M coverage, 39% blitzes. Nobody plays less zone coverage than Wink. Fascinating.— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) December 9, 2022
They’ve really struggled to generate any pressure at all when they rush 4, so they just need to speed the process up for the QB by showing heavy boxes and blitzing from all sorts of paths. I wonder how much Cover 1 they play against a mobile QB with two elite route runners.— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) December 9, 2022
QOTD: What's your most listened to song (and will you sing it)? pic.twitter.com/wC9K5fgVGh— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 10, 2022
There are 7 teams in the NFC that have at least 8 losses so realistically it is 9 teams playing for 7 spots— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) December 10, 2022
Detroit is one of those teams and they have 7 losses so if they lose to Minnesota this week they are probably out also#HTTC
The #Raiders are releasing guard John Simpson, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 10, 2022
A fourth-round pick in 2020, Simpson started every game last season and is still only 25. Potential O-line help for a contender now on waivers.
The Saints were fined $350k, Dennis Allen was fined $100k, Cameron Jordan and position coach Ryan Nielsen were fined $50k each, source confirms, for what the NFL determined was Jordan faking an injury during Monday night's game against the Bucs, as @ProFootballTalk reported.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 10, 2022
The NFL previously had warned teams in a memo that teams, coaches, and players could be fined those minimum amounts ($350k for a team, $100k for a head coach, $50k for a player or assistant coach) for any "deliberate attempt to stop play unnecessarily."— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 10, 2022
“Up in the air.”#Bucs QB Tom Brady is considering all options as a would-be free agent in 2023.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2022
Story from me and @TomPelissero on another offseason of uncertainty: https://t.co/mWCxMuGKxv
Giants center Jon Feliciano was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct for this taunting penalty vs. the Commanders, per source. An expensive flex… https://t.co/mWN6pOBrGB— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 10, 2022
Over $100K in fines for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 13:— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 10, 2022
Ja’Marr Chase $15,914
A.J. Brown $13,261
Ezekiel Elliott $13,261
Dak Prescott $13,261
Mac Jones $10,609
DK Metcalf $10,609
Bradley Chubb $10,609
Jon Feliciano $10,609
Alexander Mattison $6,503
Peyton Hendershot $3,944 pic.twitter.com/oqZ3LwLM7P
D.C.'s own! Congrats! https://t.co/Yowm3xVk74— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) December 11, 2022
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...