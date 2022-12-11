NFL Week 14: Late afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 14's games were played at 1pm today, but we still have 3 games this afternoon, along with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football to fill out your viewing schedule. CBS has an AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos. Fox has 2 games, and features 2 NFC South vs NFC West games. Washington fans will be watching the Seahawks and 49ers games for playoff implications.

CBS

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos, 4:05 pm

FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 pm

Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: