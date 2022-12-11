NFL Week 14: Early afternoon games open thread

The Washington Commanders tied the New York Giants 20-20 last week. They have a bye this week, so we get to relax and watch some football without worrying about Taylor Heinicke leading the team on a 4th quarter comeback. There are a lot of games today that Washington fans should be very interested in for the team’s playoff hopes. Follow along today, and enjoy the week off!
CBS
FOX
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...