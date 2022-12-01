Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Thursday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders returned to the practice field today, after bad weather put them in the bubble yesterday. Today’s injury report is almost exactly the same as yesterday’s except for on downgrade. Antonio Gibson suffered a foot injury last week against the Atlanta Falcons and was limited on Wednesday. Today he was at practice without a helmet or cleats. He was a DNP today, but practice reports said he participated in “light” drills. OC Scott Turner said he believes Gibson should be able to play vs the Giants on Sunday, despite today’s status.

*The New York Giants practiced on Tuesday, but didn’t issue an official injury report because they were on a post-Thanksgiving schedule. Today, they didn’t practice so their injury report was an estimation.

DNP

G Trai Turner - Injured his ankle vs the Falcons, and had it tested earlier this week. Also listed with a knee injury. Sam Cosmi will replace him at RG if he can’t play.

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Missed last week with an ankle injury, and was absent from practice again today. He is dealing with a mid-ankle sprain that could sideline him another week or two.

WR Dax Milne - Milne’s foot injury continues to keep him off the field. He was replaced at punt returner last week by practice squad WR Alex Erickson.

RB Antonio Gibson - Injured his foot vs the Falcons, Scott Turner thinks he’ll be able to play vs the Giants

Limited

C Tyler Larsen - Washington’s starting center continues to be listed with a shoulder injury. Concern level is low for his availability on Sunday.

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas is playing through a rib injury. Concern level is low for his availability on Sunday.

DE Chase Young - Washington is planning on “ramping up” his participation in practice to see how he responds before making a decision on whether he returns this week, or after the bye.

Not listed

QB Carson Wentz - Wentz came down with a non-COVID illness that has been affecting several Commanders players. Ron Rivera said the decision would be made about activating him tomorrow, but Sam Howell might be getting another chance to be Taylor Heinicke’s backup on Sunday.

G Wes Schweitzer - Designated to return yesterday and was working with backup center Nick Martin.